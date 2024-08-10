Highlights Marcus Rashford was in poor form during Manchester United's Community Shield meeting with Manchester City.

The forward missed chances in both halves, with the opportunity he spurned in the second half particularly glaring.

United kick off their Premier League campaign against Fulham on August 16 and Rashford is not guaranteed a starting berth.

Manchester United's season got off to an encouraging start at Wembley, irrespective of the fact that the Community Shield ended up in the hands of Manchester City. The Red Devils were something of an unknown quantity going into the game, with many fans not sure what to expect from their side after a summer of change behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

United have just gone through their first off-season with the new management team following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover earlier in the year, while Erik ten Hag's backroom staff has changed dramatically in recent weeks, with the likes of Steve McLaren and Mitchell van der Vaag having departed, and Ruud van Nistelrooy among the new faces supporting the manager.

No New United Players at Wembley

Yoro injured and Zirkzee unused

There were no new players on show at Wembley - Leny Yoro will be sidelined for the next three months with a broken foot, while Joshua Zirkzee did not emerge from the substitutes' bench - yet United looked like a new team for a sizeable chunk of the match, and were the better side for much of it against an admittedly below-full-strength City team.

It is early days in the campaign, and most football fans don't place any value on the Community Shield, but one of the few United players who won't have left Wembley feeling heartened by their individual display is Marcus Rashford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has not scored in any of his last 10 appearances for club and country.

Rashford went into last season off the back of scoring a career-best 30 goals in the previous campaign, but toiled throughout 2023-24, tallying just eight strikes in 43 appearances. The United academy product had the summer off after he was left out of England's squad for the European Championship, and he will hope that an extended break will prove to be just what he needed to return to his best form.

In the capital on Saturday, though, there were not too many promising signs from United's No.10. The winger spurned a good chance in the first half when his shaped effort curled well wide of Ederson's far post, and in the second half he squandered an even better opportunity, shinning a first-time effort against the post with just the City goalkeeper to beat.

Football fans on social media are not known for their nuanced assessments of matches and there were plenty of damning reactions to Rashford's misses on X, with one user saying that he had 'robbed' United of the Community Shield. That is undeniably harsh but it is not unreasonable to suggest that Rashford should not go into this season as a guaranteed starter.

Garnacho and Amad Deserve to Start

Rashford's undroppable status surely gone

In Alejandro Garnacho and Amad, United have two exciting, young wingers who both deserve to line up when the Red Devils face Fulham in their Premier League opener in a little under a week's time.

Only Andre Onana made more appearances for United last season than the 20-year-old Garnacho, and one suspects he is a shoo-in to line up against the Cottagers, particularly after he came off the bench against City and scored a stunning individual goal which was deserving of winning the match.

Community Shield Key Match Statistics Manchester City Stats Manchester United 74% Possession 26% 19 Total shots 11 4 Shots on target 5 7 Corner kicks 1 1 Yellow cards 2

Garnacho made most of his appearances on the right wing last term, largely to accommodate Rashford on the opposite side of the pitch, but the Argentine actually broke into the first team as a left-winger and would likely offer more of a goal-scoring threat off that flank.

Left-footers Amad and Antony are United's only genuine right-wingers, and deploying the former on that side of the pitch would ensure United's line-up includes inverted wingers on both flanks. Amad impressed during the first half against City and almost assisted the first goal of the game after a smart one-two with Casemiro, only for his final pass to Mason Mount, who was staring at an open goal, to miss the mark.

Towards the end of last season and in his display at Wembley, Amad has shown that he is ready to step up on a regular basis, and he deserves to line up against Fulham. As for Rashford, he has work to do to prove he still belongs in Ten Hag's best XI.