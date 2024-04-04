Highlights Gary Neville is worried about Marcus Rashford after watching him play in recent weeks.

The former Manchester United captain is concerned there could be more to the Englishman's poor form.

It was reported previously that United believe that appointing Gareth Southgate could help reignite Rashford at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford delivered a remarkable campaign for club and country during the 2022/23 season, but has struggled to reach the same heights this term as his form under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has slumped.

The forward played a key role in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he scored three goals in five appearances and excelled in Ten Hag’s first year at Old Trafford, but his form this season has been a far cry from his illustrious 30-goal campaign.

Gary Neville feels there is more going on with Rashford than what meets the eye, and the former Man Utd captain highlighted his concern over the 26-year-old’s “worrying” body language in recent matches, including the club’s 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

Gary Neville Worried by Rashford’s Form

The Sky Sports pundit feels the Man Utd forward “is not right” following recent performances

Rashford - labelled as "world-class" by former Premier League star Jermaine Pennant on talkSPORT just a few months ago - looked back to his best when he sent a thunderbolt past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to open the scoring in a 3-1 Manchester Derby defeat. The forward’s wonder strike last month was his first goal in five games, but he has failed to build on that special moment for United in the weeks following.

He found the target from the penalty spot in a routine win over Everton in the next match, but Neville believes there are problems surrounding Rashford that go deeper than his form, citing his troubling body language.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Stick to Football podcast, he said: “I don’t know how to say this, but to me there is something not right. He’s not right. It’s not just a case of he’s not playing football well, he doesn’t look happy. And I’m looking at him thinking, ‘I’m actually worried about him’.

“You know when you watch a player and you think ‘Actually, there’s something there’ [points to head]. We know there have been a couple of incidents this season, we know he’s come under a bit of pressure, his form is bad, we know all that. But I look at him and I think, ‘That’s not right’.

“I genuinely would worry about him at this moment in time. It’s not a lad that has grown up playing with the spirit and freedom of United as a kid.”

Man Utd Believe Southgate Could get Best out of Rashford

The England manager can get Rashford back to “world-class” levels at Old Trafford

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to bring Three Lions boss Southgate to Old Trafford in a total overhaul of the coaching staff, which he believes can help Rashford rediscover his old form and propel him back to world-class levels.

Lately, there have also been rumours that Rashford could leave the Red Devils after 19 years in exchange for a fresh start, but Ratcliffe will understandably want to do everything in his power to keep hold of one of the club’s most prized assets as they enter a new era.

Rashford has thrived in patches under Southgate in an England shirt, where he has scored 16 goals and even captained the side in an international friendly against Romania in which he also found the target.