Highlights Mark Goldbridge says he'd take £70m to sell Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that United will listen to offers for most of their squad, including the England forward.

United wants Rashford to stay long term, to rediscover his spark. Still room to improve.

Manchester United should take £70m, if offered it, for Marcus Rashford, who is suited to Paris Saint Germain’s style, according to Man United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge.

The United winger has endured a tough campaign for the Red Devils, who currently sit in 7th place in the Premier League table.

Rashford’s future at United has long been a topic of discussion following several up and down spells of form and with the Red Devils potentially having a big clear out this summer, it isn't certain where the attacker will be next season.

PSG Would be Perfect For Rashford

The French giants are in the semi-finals of the Champions League

Goldbridge believes Rashford would be a perfect fit for French champions PSG, who have booked their place in the semi-final of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

Goldbridge posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon:

“I’d take 70 (million) for Rashford and I think it’s a tempter for clubs who think they can get the best out of him in a new environment. PSG would be perfect.”

Aside from their European success this term, Luis Enrique's team have also been crowned Ligue 1 champions once more, after suffering just one defeat in 31 league matches so far this season.

The Parisians are in a good place going into next season, and may seek to invest in a forward to try and continue their upward trajectory.

Rashford Would Slot in Comfortably at PSG

The French giants look set to lose Kylian Mbappe

PSG are set to lose their most prolific player in Kylian Mbappe this summer, which would free up a space in their attacking trio for Rashford to slot into on the left-hand side.

Rashford has spoken before about how he feels his best position is from the left, which is another factor that could entice the winger into considering a move abroad.

Young talent Bradley Barcola often occupies the spot on the left for PSG, but Rashford's experience and ability should see him comfortably take that place, and who better for Barcola to learn from that one of the best in the world on his day.

Goncalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani often spearhead Paris’ attack down the centre, with Ousmane Dembele or Marco Asensio on the right.

The lure of the Parisians could prove enough to draw Rashford away from Old Trafford this summer, with the added bonus of their regular Champions League involvement – something that United can’t necessarily offer.

United Want to Keep Rashford Long-Term

The Red Devils believe they can help him re-discover his spark

From United’s point-of-view, they want Rashford to remain at the club and get back to his very best. At just 26, there’s plenty of time for the Englishman to get back to basics and get back to his very best form, which wasn’t too long ago.

Last season, the winger was crowned Players’ Player of the Year, after netting 30 goals and providing 10 assists in 56 appearances across the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

However, he has failed to kick on from an excellent campaign, and this term, Rashford has netted just eight goals in 40 matches in all competitions.

Another factor to consider is that Rashford signed a new contract last July until 2028, meaning that if a club come in for the winger, they may have to cough up more than Goldbridge's £70m valuation.