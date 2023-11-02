Highlights Marcus Rashford's performances have stagnated and there are rumors he could part ways with Manchester United due to poor results.

Donyell Malen, Jarrod Bowen, Pedro Neto, Nico Williams, and Rafael Leao are potential replacements for Rashford at Old Trafford.

These players have shown promise and could provide the attacking prowess that United would need if Rashford were to leave.

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are somewhat synonymous these days, such has been the local lad's rise to prominence at Old Trafford.

Breaking into the team as a teenager the best part of a decade ago, Rashford has established himself as one of the first names on the Red Devils' teamsheet and is a favourite of the Stretford End. What's more, such is his perceived importance to the Greater Manchester outfit, Rashford was rewarded with one of the biggest contracts in the club's history in the summer of 2023.

Penning a deal at Old Trafford until 2028, Rashford earns a reported £340,000 per week - the second-highest salary in the United squad. It came amid rumours of discontent at the club, with Paris Saint-Germain having registered an interest in the forward.

But with his performances at the beginning of the 2023/24 season having stagnated and United's results in general being poor, there are some murmurings both parties could decide to part way. As a result, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at five possible players who could realistically be signed as Rashford's replacement at Old Trafford.

Donyell Malen

A one-time Arsenal youth prospect, Donyell Malen's career has taken some time to spark into life, but the winger is now enjoying the rewards of patience.

Regularly starting for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Malen might predominantly operate from the right-hand side for the German outfit, but he is an ambidextrous attacker. The Dutchman ranks inside the top three per cent of wide forwards for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, according to football statistics database FBref.

Clearly capable of matching Rashford's output in front of goal, Malen probably wouldn't cost United too much, if they decided to pursue that route. As per Transfermarkt, the one-time Eredivisie winner is valued at around £30 million, making him one of the more affordable options on this list.

Assuming Dortmund sanctioned a deal somewhere in the region of that price, there is nothing to suggest he couldn't step up to the mark and be of use to a club of United's size.

Read More: What happened to Van Gaal’s first seven signings at Manchester United?

Jarrod Bowen

One of the biggest questions surrounding any potential Rashford replacement would surround their ability to cut it in the Premier League. One man accustomed to life in England's top flight is Jarrod Bowen, who has been thriving under former Red Devils boss David Moyes at West Ham United.

With over 40 goals and 30 assists in his 170 or so appearances for West Ham, Bowen is widely considered as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. So much so, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Englishman is ready to take a 'big leap forward' by joining a top club in the country, hinting at a move to a Champions League outfit in the near future.

While he may have recently penned a new long-term contract at the London Stadium, which is set to expire in the summer of 2030, should United express an interest, it's unlikely he'd be able to turn it down.

Pedro Neto

From one established Premier League star to another now, Pedro Neto has been one of the standout stars from the 2023/24 season, with rumours of a move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers starting to pick up.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT in an interview that Neto is being tracked by United, but the financial side of the deal means it probably won't be something they pursue in the short-term future. However, that could change if Rashford leaves the club, with United then desperate to sign a player capable of having an immediate impact.

Neto would provide just that, with his track record in England's top flight understandably earning plaudits. In his first 10 Premier League outings for Wolves this season, Neto notched up an eye-catching eight-goal and assist contributions for the West Midlands outfit.

A full Portuguese international. Neto has the quality to impress the Old Trafford faithful, should he ever sign for the 20-time English champions.

Read More: Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd now set for key talks 'involving Erik ten Hag'

Nico Williams

Another winger from the Iberian peninsula impressing with his performances, Nico Williams is the latest starlet off the illustrious Athletic Bilbao production line. Following in the footsteps of talents like Ander Herrera, Aymeric Laporte and brother Inaki Williams, the attacker is a product of Athletic's exceptional academy and is tipped for a stellar career in European football.

Williams is among the most direct wingers in La Liga, with the 21-year-old averaging over five progressive carries and three take-ons each match, as per FBref. A winger who loves to attack the opposition backline, Williams could make up for the directness United would lose if Rashford left.

Granted, there is still plenty of room for Williams to develop, with his goal contributions one aspect of his game that could benefit from improvements. The Spanish international put up a respectable, but not mind-blowing, 11 G/A contributions from 36 La Liga appearances last season at Athletic.

That being said, if he's given the time to develop in the right environment, there is nothing to suggest Williams wouldn't thrive at Old Trafford as Rashford's replacement.

Rafael Leao

Finally, Rafael Leao is probably the ideal Rashford replacement for United, with some suggestions he could actually end up being an upgrade. Universally regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attackers, Leao has been an ever-present for AC Milan since joining from Lille in 2019 and has been crucial in the Serie A outfit re-establishing themselves as one of Italy's best clubs. With his tall and physical stature, the Portuguese man is reminiscent of his international compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, whose height and frame also make him a unique option to be playing out wide.

Leao netted 11 times and assisted a further 10 goals during Milan's 2021/22 Scudetto-winning campaign, before registering a combined total of 31 G/A contributions the following season, when the 19-time Italian champions made it to the semi-final of the Champions League.

Unsurprisingly, Leao ranks highly among his peers, with the Portuguese international inside the top 15 per cent of wingers in Europe for progressive carries, successful take-ons and touches in the opposition penalty area each game, according to FBref. And it's because of these devastating traits that make Leao the ideal man to take the reins off Rashford at Old Trafford.

Likely to command a hefty fee when he does leave Milan, such is his £78 million valuation, expect United to be in the mix for the attacker, if they're searching for a left-sided winger in the coming transfer windows.