Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be part of a big summer clear-out at Old Trafford, with ESPN reporting that he would be available for around £70m.

It's been an inconsistent season for United in general, with Rashford struggling to hit the heights he did in the previous campaign. The Red Devils have struggled in the Premier League and are likely to fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Rashford's performances have come under scrutiny in recent months, and being one of their highest-paid players, he's under immense pressure to deliver. Coming through the academy and bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford means there is extra expectation, but he's failed to produce consistently this term.

Rashford Could be Sold for £70m

Man Utd don't want to lose him

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United aren't expecting any offers for Rashford in the upcoming summer transfer window, but if a proposal of around £70m was to arrive on the table, the Red Devils would consider offloading him. As it stands, the Manchester club aren't actively looking to sell the England international, but due to their financial position, they may have to listen to a bid north of the aforementioned figure.

As mentioned, Rashford has received heavy criticism throughout the season, which led to him taking to X to reply to a supporter who suggested that the way he'd been treated was 'absolutely disgusting'...

"I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough."

It's unclear who or what the academy graduate was referring to, but it's clear to see that the abuse he's received has been getting to him. Rashford is far from the biggest problem at Old Trafford and he is one of many players who have underperformed.

The 26-year-old reportedly earns around £375k-a-week at United, so offloading him would save the Manchester outfit a hefty amount on wages. Finding a buyer for Rashford certainly won't be easy with United demanding in the region of £70m and his significant salary package, so preparing for the future with him in the side is likely in their best interests.

TalkSPORT host Simon Jordan has recently claimed that he believes Rashford has 'run his race' at United and needs to be sold for the good of his career. The former Crystal Palace owner has suggested that some of Erik ten Hag's squad 'don't realise the responsibility' of playing for the club after he analysed their performance against Coventry City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored seven Premier League goals this season after finding the back of the net 17 times last term.

PSG Showed an Interest in Rashford

A move now appears unlikely

According to i News, Paris Saint-Germain showed an interest in bringing Rashford to France last summer, before the English forward signed a new contract at Old Trafford. The Ligue 1 outfit have been long-term admirers of the United attacker, but the report claims they've now cooled their interest.

It's understood that PSG were expected to arrive at the table with a significant offer this summer, but they've now turned their attention to other targets.

