Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is starting to attract interest with Paris Saint-Germain one of the sides considering a move, but the Red Devils are set to reject any offers to allow him to depart in the summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Since coming through the academy, the England international has been a key player for the Manchester club, and he's regularly been in the side after making his debut. Rashford has shown signs of inconsistency throughout his career and he hasn't hit the heights expected of him this season, but there's no doubting the talent he has.

Although Erik ten Hag will be desperate to see more from Rashford, he's proven over the years at Old Trafford that he can be a world-class talent on his day.

Man Utd Don't Want to Lose Rashford

If an offer arrives on the table during the summer transfer window, then United will turn down any bids for Rashford, according to GMS sources. The Red Devils are set to undergo a major overhaul of their squad under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but the 26-year-old isn't one of the players they would be open to losing.

Marcus Rashford's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Alejandro Garnacho and Antony - 2023/2024 Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Antony Percentage of successful take-ons 44.9 37.5 32.7 Percentage of aerial duels won 36.4 23.1 6.7 Shots on target percentage 31.6 24.2 19.2 Expected goals 0.32 0.29 0.14 Goals 0.32 0.25 0.00 Statistics correct as of 15/03/2024

The Manchester outfit have decided to continue supporting Rashford this season despite a drop-off in form and they are putting faith in him to get back to his best. His disappointing campaign could be the ideal opportunity for United to cash in, but they have no interest in allowing him to depart.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford ranks 12th in Manchester United's all-time top goalscorers list with 130 strikes in 393 games, averaging a goal every 205 minutes.

PSG's Admiration for Rashford is Real

United have always felt that they have a potential £100m talent in Rashford, so an offer of around £75m wouldn't represent good value for someone who is still contracted until 2028. The Manchester-born forward loves the club and even if an exciting offer arrived at the table, he would find it difficult to leave unless United made it clear that they don't want him, which isn't the case, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

PSG have a real admiration for Rashford, but any offer would simply be a waste of time, as United aren't willing to entertain any bids. Replacing the English attacker would be difficult, not just because of the money but due to his homegrown status. With PSG losing Kylian Mbappe when his contract expires in the summer, it's understandable that they want a left-sided forward of the profile of Rashford.

