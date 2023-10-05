Highlights Manchester United's £325,000 per-week earner's inconsistent form could lead to questions about his place in the starting XI at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an important reason as to why Erik ten Hag may keep selecting him in his lineup.

The Red Devils are under pressure to secure a victory at home to Brentford this weekend.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be considered “untouchable” by supporters of the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Dean Jones provides an important reason why the out-of-form attacker must remain on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure after the Red Devils’ poor start to their Premier League and Champions League seasons.

Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are currently in a rut of form, with the head coach ten Hag bound to feel the heat after Tuesday evening’s 3-2 Champions League defeat at home to Galatasaray. The Red Devils sit tenth in the Premier League after seven games, losing four, including two at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Two consecutive defeats in Europe mean that United lie bottom of their group and face a mountain to climb in their quest to progress to the last 16 of the competition. Despite providing an excellent assist for Rasmus Hojlund in United’s loss to Galatasaray, it represented another match in which Rashford failed to find the back of the net.

The 25-year-old registered 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances last term but has only hit the target once in nine outings this season. Last season’s form encouraged the Manchester giants to offer the homegrown academy product a contract extension worth a reported £325,000 per-week.

Ten Hag has previously tried to instil a message that everybody must fight for their place in his side, indicating that nobody is undroppable, regardless of their previous endeavours for the club. However, Rashford has retained his place in the side for important Premier League and Champions League fixtures, despite being woefully out of form in front of goal. It’s another issue ten Hag must resolve as he plots a way to turn his side’s form around domestically and on the continent.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rashford is under pressure to “shoulder the burden” of United’s attack, which could contribute some part in the England international’s disappointing form. The homegrown talent must also help £72m signing Hojlund settle in at the fulcrum of the Red Devils’ forward line, pressing further responsibility onto the forward.

Marcus Rashford - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.93 5th Goals 1 =2nd Assists 1 =1st Shots per game 4 1st Key passes per game 1.3 4th Dribbles per game 2.6 1st Dispossessed per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Rashford must keep playing to form a partnership with Hojlund - Dean Jones

Jones has suggested that one of the reasons to keep Rashford playing is to build his partnership with Hojlund. The duo already showed signs of promise in Tuesday’s defeat to Galatasaray. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think part of ten Hag’s message is supposed to be that no one's untouchable in his team. I think he wants everybody to feel that they've got to work for their place in the team. Rashford has probably reached a point where Man Utd fans wonder whether that is strictly true. I think his performances have been judged a little bit harshly recently. And I think that one of the important reasons to keep getting him out there is that you need him and Hojlund to build a partnership.”

What next for Man Utd and Rashford?

During the season’s second international break, Rashford can take his mind away from the issues at Manchester United. However, this weekend, Brentford are the visitors at Old Trafford as the Red Devils aim to buck the trend of their recent home defeats. Moreover, Rashford is desperate to bag a goal and produce an impressive display as United aim to secure a nerve-settling win for the fanbase and ten Hag.

United return to action when they travel to the Premier League’s basement side Sheffield United on 21st October. Copenhagen then arrive in Manchester in a huge Champions League clash for the Premier League outfit before rounding off October with the visit of inter-city rivals Manchester City. Ten Hag is keen to replicate last season’s 2-1 victory over the eventual champions in the equivalent fixture but will have his work cut out against the treble holders.

Man Utd’s £50,000 per-week Rashford alternative

Should ten Hag decide to drop Rashford, the Dutchman has the talented Alejandro Garnacho to use as his replacement. The Argentina international signed a contract extension in April, worth a reported £50,000 per-week.

The 19-year-old made his breakthrough at Old Trafford last season and has registered nine goal contributions in 44 appearances for the Red Devils. However, ten Hag could feel that now is the time to unearth the South American wonderkid on Premier League and European defences in Rashford’s time of struggle.