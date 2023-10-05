Highlights Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford must start acting on his instincts at Old Trafford

The England international has struggled to hit the ground running for the Red Devils this season.

Erik ten Hag's side are under pressure to earn victory against Brentford, following recent defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford must be playing on instinct at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones drops a “very dangerous” verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the attacker’s recent form.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils outfit have endured a woeful beginning to the season in the Premier League and Champions League.

Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have begun the 2023/24 in shambolic fashion. Having put away Wolverhampton Wanderers following an unconvincing 1-0 victory in their opening game, United lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Red Devils also have a mountain to climb to reach the last-16 of the Champions League, having suffered defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their group-stage openers.

Rashford has looked like a different player to the one who bagged 30 goals and registered 11 assists in 56 appearances last term. This season, he has hit the back of the net once in nine outings, providing three assists.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rashford could be shouldering the burden of Man Utd’s attack, leading to his unreliable performances this term. And with the Red Devils in a challenging position domestically and on the continent, the England international is under pressure to silence the doubters in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old has lacked confidence in recent games but was on hand to set up Rasmus Hojlund’s opener in this week’s defeat against Galatasaray. But in the second half, Rashford’s lack of confidence was there for all to see.

He picked up the ball before charging through on goal. However, instead of shooting, he hesitated and squared a poor ball across to Bruno Fernandes, cleared by the Galatasaray defence. It demonstrated a frustrating night for Rashford and Manchester United, who lost 3-2 despite leading in the game twice.

Marcus Rashford - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.93 5th Goals 1 =2nd Assists 1 =1st Shots per game 4 1st Key passes per game 1.3 4th Dribbles per game 2.6 1st Dispossessed per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

It’s ‘dangerous’ to tell Rashford to be ‘less selfish’ – Dean Jones

Jones says it’s “dangerous” if Rashford has been told to be less selfish rather than working on instinct in the box. The journalist says the temptation to square to Fernandes should not have been there. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's very dangerous if you're telling an attacker like Rashford to be less selfish because you're putting doubt into his mind once he gets in and around the penalty box whether he should be shooting or passing. That is not something that you want as an attacker. Rashford should be playing on instincts. He should make those decisions in the split second when he’s in those positions. So, I don't know if ten Hag has said that to him. But at that moment, when he was bearing down on goal against Galatasaray and decided to square it, that doubt and temptation to pass should not have even been there. There was a version of Rashford that we used to see, who would have just stuck that straight in the back of the net and would have been wheeling away, no questions asked.”

When could Rashford be dropped for Man Utd?

There comes a point when ten Hag must consider dropping Rashford from his XI, having started the forward in every Premier League and Champions League game this season. The £325,000 per-week earner hasn’t had much competition following recent controversies involving players in his position off the pitch.

On Tuesday, Antony returned to action after recently being told to stay away from the club following allegations of abuse made against him by his ex-partner. The South American came on as a substitute in United’s defeat to Galatasaray and is available for selection.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho’s future is uncertain after a public spat between him and the Red Devils head coach. The 23-year-old responded on a now-deleted X post to claims from ten Hag that he hadn’t trained well enough to be part of the squad that lost at Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Alejandro Garnacho could be an option to replace Rashford on the left side of ten Hag’s attack, whilst Facundo Pellistri is waiting for his chance to stake a claim of being a regular in the Dutchman’s side. However, with an international break on the horizon, ten Hag could stick with Rashford in Saturday’s visit of Brentford. The homegrown talent must hit his stride soon, but ten Hag will only be willing to allow him to find his form for so long.