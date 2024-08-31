Manchester United have endured a positive first transfer window under the fresh INEOS regime, but The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has still given the Red Devils’ summer business an overall rating of 7/10, while suggesting it has been a 'very good start'.

After finishing the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in eighth place, their worst-ever finish since its formation in 1992, Erik ten Hag and Co were keen to bolster the personnel of his squad.

And the former Ajax manager did that by bringing a host of players, the perfect blend between youth and experience, to Old Trafford but, more noticeably, shifting those who were deemed surplus to requirements.

Goldbridge Rates Man Utd’s Summer Window a 7/10

United Stand presenter identifies two problem positions

Joshua Zirkzee was the Old Trafford-based club’s first signing of the summer, and he was quickly followed by 18-year-old Leny Yoro before ex-Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui became the newest Manchester United acqusition.

Then, on Deadline Day, an agreement between Paris Saint-Germain and the Red Devils was reached and Manuel Ugarte, a ground-eating defensive midfielder, became their final addition of the summer.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge of The United Stand rated his side’s summer business as a 7/10 but believed it couldn’t go above an 8/10, purely thanks to the ‘mess inherited’ by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“7/10 for United's transfer window for me. Considering the mess inherited anything above an 8 was unachievable (12 out and 7/8 in). It's been a very strong window but no LB & 2nd midfielder & Casemiro, Lindelof, Maguire, Eriksen staying wasn't the plan. So 7 is very good start.”

What surprised supporters of the Greater Manchester outfit, however, was how brilliantly the club’s chiefs managed to offload those who would be on the fringes of their side this term.

Scott McTominay, a brilliant servant for the club, completed a permanent move to Italian outfit Serie A, while the likes of Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Willy Kambwala all moved onto pastures new.

Man Utd - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Position Club Fee Leny Yoro CB Lille £58.9m Joshua Zirkzee ST Bologna £36.5m Matthijs de Ligt CB Bayern Munich £42.7m Noussair Mazraoui RB Bayern Munich £17.1m Manuel Ugarte CDM Paris Saint-Germain £50.5m Sekou Kone CM Guidars FC Undisclosed

Sancho Set to Join Chelsea on Loan

Obligation to buy included in clause

What is the most notable departure of all, however, is that of Jadon Sancho, who is set to join Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, per the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, in order to replace the experienced Raheem Sterling, who’s joined Arsenal.

The English winger, 24, had fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after his public clash with boss Ten Hag and, upon returning from a loan stint with Borussia Dortmund, had failed to feature in his side’s duo of Premier League matchday squads.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sancho notched 12 goals and six assists in his 83-game Manchester United career.

Despite merely being an initial loan, there is an obligation to buy clause in his Stamford Bridge contract that states that Enzo Maresca and Co must cough up £20-£25 million for his signature next summer, depending on performances.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph’s James Ducker reported that the future purchase fee will be based around where the west Londoners finish in the standings at the end of the current campaign.

