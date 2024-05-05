Highlights Manchester United would like to earn £100m by selling Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood this summer.

Borussia Dortmund and Getafe are interested in keeping the duo following their successful respective loan spells.

United plan to continue selling players to fund their transfer market activity with the majority available for the right offer.

Manchester United are hoping to receive £100m for attacking pair Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood this summer, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The duo are currently out on loan, at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe respectively, where they’ve both enjoyed positive seasons to date.

United are primed for a busy summer window as the club look to rebuild ahead of the new campaign and will benefit from recouping some funds to aid their spending spree.

United Are Hopeful of Earning £100m From Double Sale

Sancho and Greenwood are set to be sold permanently in the coming months

Despite both Sancho and Greenwood enjoying spells abroad, the expectation is that United still plan on moving both players on permanently this summer.

Given United's plans for an overhaul, money raised from the double sale will help both balance the books and free up some cash to attack the transfer market.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“With Mason Greenwood, he's doing very well andManchester United will want to resolve that situation, which means that if theysell,it might put suitors in a slightly stronger position. I still think that we're looking at £40mor above, sothere may be some flexibility,but if you take into account the fact that Manchester United are looking to bring in a minimum of £100min outgoings,whether that is for financial reasons or so they can move in the market, “And if we understand that Manchester United in the early part of the window, much like last summer, willhave the license to spend up to about £100m and are looking to bring in around two players, if they can get either £100mor in excess of £80m at the lower end for Sancho, plus Greenwood, then it will either put them in a healthy position to kick off the window, or allow them to move early in the market.”

Dortmund And Getafe Are Keen on Making Loans Permanent

The pair have been successful at their current clubs

Following a row with manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho was cast aside by the United boss, which saw him feature just three times between August and Christmas for United this season.

Sancho was granted permission to join Dortmund on loan in January, where he hit the ground running as he recorded two assists in his first two Bundesliga matches back at his former club.

The winger has continued to progress in Germany and has since netted twice for Dortmund, while his recent Man of the Match performance in his side's Champions League semi-final first leg win against Paris Saint Germain will have boosted his confidence further.

Likewise, Greenwood has enjoyed a stellar season in Spain. In 32 matches for Getafe, Greenwood has scored 10 goals and provided six assists so far.

Both clubs are reportedly keen on making the loan deals permanent, however, much will depend on whether they can meet United's steep asking price.

United’s Selling Will Not Stop There

The Red Devils are primed for a big transfer window

While the double sale will free up some funds, by no means are United planning on stopping there. With just three players sure of their futures at the club, the majority of United players will be available if the right offer is made.

Marcus Rashford is another who will be free to leave should a fair offer be made. The English winger has been linked with PSG and Arsenal of late.

In addition, club captain Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay all have the potential to move on in the coming months.