Highlights Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been linked to Juventus, but his price tag may pose issues.

Greenwood had a promising start to life at United but he was suspended in 2022 amid allegations.

Interest from Juventus has been linked to a potential swap deal involving Gleison Bremer, who would massively bolster United's defence.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been linked with a sensational move to Juventus in the summer transfer window after all but completing his first full season of football in three years at Getafe - though Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that there may be complications over the Englishman due to price tag woes and reservations over fan reaction to his signing.

Greenwood began his career at United in explosive fashion, making his debut aged just 17 in the Champions League before going on to record 22 goals in 83 Premier League games for the Red Devils. However, in January 2022, Greenwood was suspended by United and arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman; with his appearance against West Ham just a week before being his final outing for the club.

Since then, he has moved on loan to Getafe after all charges were dropped in February 2023, scoring 10 goals in 31 games for the Madrid-based outfit in the meantime. But Jones states that any links to Juventus are premature over affordability issues for the 35-time Italian champions - though United reportedly holding an interest in star defender Gleison Bremer could ensure a deal is done.

Mason Greenwood: Transfer News Latest

Greenwood has been in decent form for Getafe this season

Greenwood has been linked with a multitude of clubs since he joined Getafe on loan at the start of the season. Juventus are the latest to be linked in a move that could reach £40million, whilst Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are others to have been touted with his services.

It is reportedly a possibility that the forward will return to United, though moves to European clubs have been the dominant headlines and as such, Juventus are the latest to hold an interest in the 22-year-old. However, Jones believes that any links to Turin are "premature", with the finances of the "Old Lady" being unattainable for a deal - yet links to Bremer could see a swap deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood has scored 10 goals and registered six assists for Getafe this season

Bremer joined Juventus from cross-city rivals Torino after winning the Serie A Defender of the Season award back in 2021/22, and links to United have emerged. With Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans likely to leave at the end of the season, United are in need of a centre-back and his arrival could offer fresh competition for Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Any deal taking the forward to Turin may take its time

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones admitted that any links to Juventus would be nothing near advanced with the price on offer too extortionate for the Serie A side. He said:

"The Juventus links are a bit premature because at the moment there isn’t a way that Juve would be able to afford a deal like that. "Obviously United do have some interest in Bremer, so maybe negotiations could involve both those issues to open something up, but it’s ultimately going to need Juventus to sell players before they can pay anything like £40million for Greenwood. "Also, I’ve spoken with a few contacts in Italy and they do have some reservations about how his signing would be greeted."

United Would Be Wise to Use Greenwood in Bremer Deal

Manchester United have struggled defensively this season

With Varane and Evans set to depart, that would leave just Martinez, Maguire and Victor Lindelof as first-team centre-backs, whilst Willy Kambwala would be the youthful option - though at least one centre-back would be needed.

With Greenwood's return to United action looking unlikely, he would be a good makeweight to use in a deal for the Brazilian.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-05-24.