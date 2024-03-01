Highlights Manchester United haven't made a decision on Mason Greenwood's at Old Trafford.

The Athletic's David Ornstein feels that a return for the 22-year-old is unlikely.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe had previously stated that a fresh decision must be made on Greenwood's future with the Red Devils.

Manchester United haven't made a decision on whether Mason Greenwood will return to Old Trafford at the end of his loan spell with Getafe this season, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say on football and sporting decisions made behind-the-scenes at the club.

Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag will be wary of his future at Old Trafford, but looks set to remain in his post at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. Greenwood has spent the current campaign on loan in La Liga with Getafe, with a return to Manchester being a hot topic of discussion.

Decision on Greenwood Man Utd future yet to be made

Ornstein sees a potential return as unlikely

Greenwood was suspended from Manchester United in January 2022, after being arrested on various allegations of assault, with the footballer not playing in a minute of action between then and the beginning of the 2023/24 season. In February 2023, the charges made against Greenwood were dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service said the case was discontinued following key witnesses withdrawing their involvement and "new material" coming to light.

However, Manchester United's own internal investigation resulted in the club putting out a statement in August 2023, suggesting that the best case for both the club and player was for the latter to continue his career away from Old Trafford. However, the arrival of Ratcliffe may have changed that outcome, with the minority owner saying a fresh decision on Greenwood must be made by the club.

However, Ornstein understands that a decision hasn't been made on Greenwood yet, but sees a return to Old Trafford as an unlikely scenario, when replying to a question in his Q&A:

"I don't think a decision has been made on Greenwood yet - some serious discussions will need to take place - but my feeling is he will not be returning to United. It might be that such a outcome will be driven as much by the player himself as United. If that materialises, whether he goes on loan again or is sold I don't know for sure - but you imagine a sale would appeal more (provided acceptable offers arrive) to help United's FFP situation and generate funds for them to strengthen in the summer market."

Transfer interest in Greenwood

The forward has been the subject of speculation since moving to Spain

La Liga president Javier Tebas has recently expressed his hope for Greenwood to remain in Spain following the end of his current loan agreement with Getafe. The La Liga outfit are reportedly in talks with Manchester United over extending his loan at the club beyond the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greenwood has scored seven goals in 25 appearances for Getafe during the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are preparing to battle for Greenwood's services in the coming months. The Daily Mail understands that the Catalan giants are particularly interested in pursuing his signature. Man Utd have reportedly set a €40m (£34m) asking price for the academy product, whose sale would greatly help with the club remaining compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-03-24.