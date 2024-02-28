Highlights Manchester United's Mason Greenwood wants to return to Old Trafford when his loan spell at Getafe expires at the end of the 2023/24 season

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent comments on Greenwood's future proved inconclusive.

A previous Man Utd statement had claimed that the forward's future was best served away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood wants to return to Old Trafford when his loan spell at Getafe ends at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

It had previously been thought that the forward had no future with the Red Devils, but INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover at the club may have offered Greenwood hope of a Premier League return.

Greenwood had been suspended by Manchester United when head coach Erik ten Hag arrived at the Theatre of Dreams before being sent out on loan to Getafe at the end of the 2023 summer transfer window. The Man Utd academy graduate is getting minutes under his belt after missing the second half of the 2021/22 season and the last campaign.

Greenwood hoping for Man Utd return

The Getafe loanee had previously been told he had no future at Old Trafford

Galetti, who was writing in his CaughtOffside column, has revealed that Greenwood would like to make a return to Manchester United at the end of the season. The 22-year-old left Old Trafford at the end of the 2023 summer transfer window after it was agreed between the club and player that his future was best served away from the 20-time English champions.

In January 2022, Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United and arrested amid various allegations of assault and coercive behaviour. Over 12 months later, in February 2023, charges against Greenwood were dropped after The Crown Prosecution Service said that key witnesses withdrew their involvement and "new material" came to light.

The Manchester-born footballer, dubbed 'unstoppable' by Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, was not reinstated to the Red Devils squad for the remainder of the season, with his future uncertain. In August 2023, Manchester United concluded their own internal investigation into the allegations against Greenwood, claiming in a statement that it would be best for the two parties to split ways:

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

GMS Key Statistic: Greenwood has previously made one appearance for England in a 1-0 Nations League victory in Iceland in September 2020

The minority owner has hinted there could be a way back for the forward

Speaking to the media after his minority takeover of Manchester United was ratified, Ratcliffe talked about the subject of Greenwood’s future (via The Athletic):

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. The process will be to understand the facts, not the hype, and then try to come to a fair decision based on values — is he a good guy or not and answer whether could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

Greenwood’s return to Manchester United would cause uproar among fan groups and across the football world, and it’s a situation Ratcliffe must manage carefully. However, with no critical decisions made yet, it’s too early to start considering a Man Utd side with Greenwood back in it.