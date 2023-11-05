Highlights Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood doesn't have a future at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has left the Red Devils on a season-long loan to Getafe.

Greenwood returns to Man Utd next summer but the plan will be to move him out of the club again.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will not play for the club again, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal transfer update on potential sales at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have sent the academy product on a season-long loan to Getafe after initially being suspended by the club in 2022, having being arrested on suspicion of various accounts of assault.

Despite returning to football this season, Greenwood has no future with Erik ten Hag’s side after the club announced they would work with the player to move him on. Man Utd also must consider their stance on another centre-forward ahead of the winter transfer window.

Greenwood has no future at Man Utd

Following a statement released by Manchester United in August, Greenwood will play no part in the future of the club, having conducted an internal investigation into the allegations made against the player. United confirmed that they recognise the potential challenges of the former England international recommencing his career at Old Trafford and therefore felt that it was best for all parties to move on, stating:

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has, therefore, been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

On transfer Deadline Day, Greenwood’s loan move to La Liga outfit Getafe was confirmed, with Manchester United unable to find a permanent buyer for the 22-year-old. With it only being a temporary switch, the forward will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United’s plan is for Greenwood to leave the club again next summer. The Red Devils hope the reported £75,000 per-week earner can be moved on permanently, but a transfer to another club in England would seem unlikely.

Jacobs claims that Greenwood won’t play for Manchester United again. The journalist has also suggested that striker Anthony Martial must “find some form”; otherwise, he could be placed on the market heading into 2024. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's fair to say in 2024 that Manchester United are keeping their options open. So, it's up to Martial to find some form, or he will be on the market in 2024. I think because Manchester United have budgetary issues, we know that they need goals, and we know that Greenwood won't play for Man Utd again. Rasmus Hojlund is still young, so it may well be that Manchester United are not in a rush in January because they're confident that the player at 27 can also be sold in the summer.”

Anthony Martial transfer news

Martial came in for criticism following Manchester United’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at the expense of Newcastle United on Wednesday evening. Former Red Devils legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggests there is “no way he should be leading the line in any competition” after the Frenchman failed to cause the Magpies’ much-changed backline any problems.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti (via Tribal Football), West Ham United have already asked for preliminary information on the prospect of signing Martial during the winter transfer window. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it feels like a miracle how the 27-year-old has survived for seven years at Old Trafford without really pulling up any trees. However, Martial’s contract expires next summer, hinting that United could look to get him off the books in January rather than allowing him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Antony Martial - Man Utd stats Appearances 312 Goals 89 Assists 54 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Man Utd transfer targets

According to the MailOnline, Manchester United will target another striker during the winter transfer window to shoulder the burden on Hojlund.

Martial is the only other recognised centre-forward in the senior squad and has hardly done anything to prove he's capable of being the club’s back-up number nine. Marcus Rashford’s slow start to the season means that Hojlund is shouldering the burden of being the primary source of the Red Devils’ goals, with the side enduring a disappointing start to the Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

The same report says that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is set to leave the Gtech Community Stadium in one of the following two transfer windows, whilst out-of-contract Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has also been heavily associated with a potential move to Manchester United, as ten Hag hopes to bolster his squad heading into the second half of the season.