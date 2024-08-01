Highlights Manchester United have been holding conversations with Matthijs De Ligt's representatives ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich have made their demands clear ahead of the transfer window closing.

Erik ten Hag will need to oversee exits before being in a position to land De Ligt.

Manchester United are continuing their pursuit of Matthijs De Ligt despite boss Erik ten Hag potentially needing to sanction a defensive departure before being in a position to lure the Bayern Munich star to Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have suffered a blow as new signing Leny Yoro picked up an injury during a 2-1 pre-season defeat to Arsenal. The 18-year-old centre-back, who arrived in a deal worth close to £59m from Lille, suffered a foot problem and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

In exclusive comments provided to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth gave an update regarding the status of Manchester United's negotiations for De Ligt, and insists that the move for the former Ajax defender isn't in retaliation to Yoro's serious setback. The French youth international is expected to return to action "in the next three months."

Ten Hag Must Create Room in Squad Before Pouncing for De Ligt

Red Devils in discussions with central defender's representatives

While Sheth has assured that Manchester United's intent to sign De Ligt remains unaffected by Yoro's situation, the scenario still requires ten Hag to make a number of executive decisions regarding players leaving the club as the Red Devils have been in discussions with Bayern over a £42million deal.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United will obviously be having talks with Bayern Munich and Matthijs De Ligt's representatives. However, it would probably require Manchester United to sell a central defender that's on the books at the moment, to create budget and to create squad space. "That's what would have to happen before they went for someone like Matthijs De Ligt. I'm told it's not entirely to do with a knee-jerk reaction on Leny Yoro because he is actually going to come back at some stage. We expect him to be available again in the next three months."

Related Fabrizio Romano says De Ligt 'Dreams' of Joining Man Utd United are in the hunt for another centre-back and Matthijs de Ligt is a name that refuses to go away

Cash Must be Raised from Departures

Premier League giants in market for reinforcements amid injury woes

Regarding the current dilemma at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy was another figure to illustrate Manchester United's polarising balance between budgeting and depth.

While new players may need to be brought in to help the squad with injury woes, as Rasmus Hojlund will also miss around six weeks with a hamstring problem, the funds will have to come from departures. Reddy wrote:

"It's a massive double blow to Erik ten Hag's plans for the new campaign and heightens United's need to go and fortify the heart of their defence. "We know that United, even prior to Yoro's injury, have ideally wanted another centre-back. They've pursued Jarrad Branthwaite through the summer. His price tag has proved prohibitive. "They've tried to line up a deal with Matthijs De Ligt, which looks like the easier one to do. So that now will accelerate. It would be hugely surprising if Manchester United do not add another defender to their squad before the window closes."

Previous reports from Sheth told of Fulham being expected to go back in with an improved offer for Scott McTominay once their deal for Emile Smith Rowe is complete. McTominay’s future could dictate whether United bring in a midfielder.

Furthermore, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in talks with West Ham, while Jadon Sancho has also been linked to an exit, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund all deemed to be interested.

Christian Eriksen is another who looks to leave Manchester. The Dane is in the final year of his contract and is not expected to extend his stay in England. Anderlecht and Ajax have both been linked with a move for the former Tottenham and Brentford man.

Possible Manchester United outgoings that will help the budget Wage (per week) Transfer Value Teams Interested Scott McTominay £60,000 £13.3m Fulham Aaron Wan-Bissaka £90,000 £10.6m West Ham Jadon Sancho £250,000 £34.9m PSG, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund Christian Eriksen £150,000 £6.6m Anderlecht, Ajax

Statistics courtesy of Capology and FootballTransfers - Correct as of 01/08/2024