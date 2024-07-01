Highlights Manchester United is in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal.

De Ligt's experience and relationship with Erik ten Hag make him a cost-effective option for the club.

Manchester United is also looking to offload players like Jadon Sancho to free up funds and space for new signings.

Manchester United’s summer deal for out-of-favour Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is looking like a ‘great deal’, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, with the Dutchman seen as a cheaper alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite.

Following Raphael Varane’s summer departure, Erik ten Hag and his entourage are keen to add more names to their defensive ranks and the heart of the back line has been identified as one of three positions of need, per The Athletic.

Especially given they were threadbare in that department for much of the 2023/24 campaign, with the likes of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala getting more minutes than first expected, ensuring they are stacked heading into next term will be key to how they fare.

Man Utd: De Ligt Latest

Club have reportedly offered five-year deal

Close

Having played under Ten Hag’s stewardship previously, a deal for the former Juventus man looks to be finely poised. Falling down the pecking order in Bavaria thanks to the additions of Eric Dier and Kim Min-jae.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Manchester United are pushing to sign the defensively imperious defender and, as such, have offered him a five-year deal, which would expire in 2029 - which is in five years' time.

De Ligt's 23/24 Bundesliga Stats vs Bayern Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,391 12th Pass success rate (%) 94 1st Aerials won per game 1.9 3rd Tackles per game 0.87 17th Interceptions per game 0.9 8th Overall rating 6.68 17th

The report suggests that the man in question and his former Ajax boss are in regular contact amid interest from the English juggernauts, as Ten Hag is adamant on convincing him of his ongoing project in Greater Manchester.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 24-year-old is open to a reunion with Ten Hag - a boss he played 70 times under during their time in the Netherlands - at Old Trafford, though he did insist that a deal has not yet been agreed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Lift previously set the record of becoming Ajax’s youngest-ever captain at 19 years and 186 days old. Jorrel Hato has since usurped him.

Jones: De Ligt Deal Can Fit into Man Utd’s Budget

Club reluctant to spend north of £50 million

Close

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that Manchester United are reluctant to spend in excess of £50 million, which pours cold water on any sort of deal for Branthwaite. Referencing de Ligt’s pre-existing relationship with Ten Hag, the transfer insider insisted that a move for the Dutchman could prove to be more fruitful than other targets. Jones said:

“The remarkable thing about the De Ligt deal is that it can fit into United’s budget for that centre-back position and really elevate the squad. He might even prove to be better than the original names they wanted for next season because of the level of experience he has as a player and also with Ten Hag. “Since the end of the season it’s been pretty clear they do not want to spend more than £50 million on that position and since Branthwaite negotiations became difficult and potential deals for Leny Yoro and Jean-Clair Todibo became complicated, they have needed a breakthrough for one of the back-up targets. “De Ligt is looking a great deal because he's cheaper than he was two years ago and already familiar with the manager. Bayern are so open to him leaving that United even thought about the potential of an initial loan with the deal to become permanent in a year. “I was told it was not likely that would work out but that they felt it was worth a try. However they get him in the end, this would feel like a significant signing that leads them in the right direction.”

Chelsea Reject Chance to Sign Jadon Sancho

Outcast set to leave club this summer

As well as focusing on incomings, Manchester United - and their higher-ups in particular - will also ensure that there are plenty of names heading out the Old Trafford doors this summer all in the name of freeing funds and space for new faces. Jadon Sancho, who spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Ten Hag, is set to be sold this summer with neither man looking to sweep their problem under the carpet.

Related Chelsea Reject Chance to Sign Man Utd Winger Jadon Sancho The winger is not 'the right fit' in the eyes of the Stamford Bridge outfit's higher-ups.

According to journalist Simon Phillps, the £195,000-a-week earner’s agent has been gauging interest in their client with all parties attempting to come to an agreeable conclusion. That said, Phillips insisted that Chelsea have swerved a deal thanks to him not being ‘the right fit’ for Enzo Maresca and Co.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/07/2024