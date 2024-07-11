Highlights De Ligt's sole priority is securing a move to Old Trafford, with talks ongoing exclusively with Manchester United.

Bayern are wanting £42m for De Ligt, who is open to the move due to limited playing time with Bayern.

Van der Gaag's contract has been terminated, with ex-Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy set to join coaching staff.

Manchester United are eyeing at least one new centre-back this summer as a means of bolstering Erik ten Hag’s central defensive choices next campaign and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that target Matthijs de Ligt’s sole priority is on a switch to Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane’s departure and Everton’s firm stance on their £70 million plus price tag for Jarrad Branthwaite means that the clamour around the Dutchman’s prospective summer switch from Germany to England is as rife as ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt played 70 times under Ten Hag’s watch during their time together at Ajax.

Man Utd Latest: Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern will hold out for fee of £42m

Having fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena with the arrivals of former Red Devils target Kim-min Jae and Eric Dier, it is widely understood that De Ligt - who still has three years remaining on his contract - is ‘open’ to an Old Trafford switch this summer.

In 2023/24 alone, De Ligt was limited to 22 appearances in the Bundesliga, which equates to 1,387 minutes, and will be looking to earn senior minutes in Greater Manchester alongside former Ajax man Lisandro Martinez.

De Ligt, Dier, Kim, Upamecano - 23/24 League Stats Statistic De Ligt Dier Kim Upamecano Minutes 1,391 1,167 1,971 1,765 Goals/Assists 2/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 Average passes per game 54 75.3 85.2 71.8 Pass success rate (%) 94 91.9 93 92.7 Aerials won per game 1.9 2.3 3 1.7 Tackles per game 0.7 0.7 1.5 1.4 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 Overall rating 6.68 6.71 7.03 6.62

According to Manchester Evening News, personal terms between the would-be buyers and the defender in question, de Ligt, have been verbally agreed, while the report also suggests that Bayern are wanting to receive a figure around the £42 million mark for his capable services.

Branthwaite, of course, remains a huge target for the Red Devils with the Carlisle-born centre-half possessing a quality that De Ligt, called "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, does not - Premier League experience. Lille’s Leny Yoro, who is also admired by Real Madrid, is also of interest to the three-time Champions League winners.

Romano: De Ligt’s Focus Is on Old Trafford Switch

Agent only negotiating with Man Utd

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that the positive, pre-existing relationship between De Ligt and Ten Hag could help speed up the transfer process. The football insider insisted that, despite the ever-growing noise around his name, the Ajax graduate’s sole priority is getting a deal over the line. He said:

“The manager knows him very well since their time together at Ajax. So the idea of Matthijs de Ligt is to go to Manchester United, and he's giving total priority to Man United in terms of personal terms negotiations. Despite all the links we also had with other clubs, the focus of Matthijs de Ligt is on Man United. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is only negotiating with Manchester United.”

Mitchell van der Gaag Has Man Utd Contract Terminated

Ruud van Nistelrooy lined up as replacement

While much of the focus will be around on-the-pitch changes for Manchester United fans, the complexion of Ten Hag’s coaching staff has altered recently after Mitchell van der Gaag saw his Old Trafford contract terminated.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano suggested that Ruud van Nistelrooy, widely regarded as one of the best strikers in Manchester United history, will be the direct replacement for Ten Hag’s right-hand man.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the Premier League behemoths, Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have been lured from rival clubs, while van Nistelrooy is set to be joined by ex-Go Ahead Eagles chief Rene Hake.

All statistics per WhoScored