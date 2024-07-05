Highlights Manchester United are trying to negotiate a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

De Ligt prefers a move to Old Trafford, with talks ongoing between the two clubs.

United are also considering signing Joshua Zirkzee to strengthen their forward options.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich’s out-of-favour ace Matthijs de Ligt are going full steam ahead on a transfer this summer window and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while giving an update, has suggested that Erik ten Hag is the only boss with authorisation to strike a deal.

On the back of Raphael Varane’s departure, the aforementioned Dutch tactician is keen to add more bodies to his central defensive ranks. Lisandro Martinez is, evidently, the club’s first-choice, but who will partner the Argentine remains to be seen.

At points during last season, the likes of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala were used more often than Ten Hag initally intended to - hence why a new centre-back, alongside a new striker and central midfielder, has been identified as a position of need, per The Athletic.

Related Erik ten Hag Has Wanted Free-Agent at Man Utd for Two Years Amid competition from Liverpool for his services, Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of free agent Adrien Rabiot.

Man Utd ‘Only Club’ WIth Authorisiation to Hold Talks

De Ligt only has eyes for Old Trafford

Close

After a deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was deemed too expensive for what Manchester united are able to afford in the coming months, their attention was diverted to De Ligt, who has fallen down the pecking order in Germany.

Romano, giving an update on his YouTube channel, insisted that Jonathan Tah’s inevitable move to the Allianz Arena means that Manchester United have been given the green light to progress with a deal for the Dutchman, who is currently an outcast at his Bundesliga employers.

“Let me just say on Matthijs de Ligt that the contact between Manchester United and Bayern Munich continues for the Dutch defender. Bayern want to sign Jonathan Tah and are very confident and Manchester United keep discussing with Bayern about the structure of the deal for Matthijs de Ligt. “Manchester United want to include add-ons into the package, as I’ve already said, so they are formulating internally the best proposal possible for Matthijs de Ligt. They have the green light of the player, Matthijs de Ligt wants to go to Manchester United."

Amid reports about a move to French behemoths Paris Saint-Germain, the Italian transfer expert suggested that - at the moment - Erik ten Hag’s side are the only club that have been given permission to start negotiations for Bayern's 24-year-old with him and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta. De Ligt's intention is abundantly clear: it's Old Trafford or nothing.

“So the reports about Paris Saint-Germain. At the moment I’m told the only club with the authorisation from the player to the agent, Rafaela Pimenta, to start negotiations is Manchester United. “So the intention of de Ligt is very clear: it’s Manchester United, it’s Premier League, it’s Old Trafford. It’s Erik ten Hag, the manager, who can trust him finally after difficult years for a fantastic defender like de Ligt, so it’s a work in progress."

Joshua Zirkzee and Man Utd In ‘Advanced Talks’

Available for £43m this summer

Close

At the other end of the pitch, as alluded to, Manchester United are also aiming to sign a new centre forward before the trading period comes to a close. Rasmus Hojlund shouldered the majority of the goalscoring burden last term - notching a club-best 16 across all competitions - but adding further firepower wouldn’t go amiss.

Zirkzee and Hojlund's 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zirkzee Hojlund Minutes 2,772 2,172 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots per game 2.5 1.3 Aerials won per game 0.9 0.8 Key passes per game 1.3 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Overall rating 7.03 6.70

Joshua Zirkzee of Bolgona has been earmarked as a potential addition - and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that a £43 million deal for the talisman would be an ‘excellent deal’ - and adding to that, Romano revealed that Manchester United have a plan on how to utilise their Dutch target and Hojlund as a two-man attacking unit.

With Jacobs suggesting that negotiations between Manchester United and Bologna are not seen to be a ‘problem, Zirkzee’s 2023/24 return of 12 strikes and seven assists would be a welcome sight in Greater Manchester.

All statistics per WhoScored