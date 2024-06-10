Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is considering a return to Premier League management after leaving Chelsea.

Man Utd is weighing up Pochettino as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Gareth Southgate is a top choice for United, but he won't discuss a move until after Euro 2024.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is uncertain as INEOS ponder whether to make a change in the dugout, and GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Gareth Southgate and Mauricio Pochettino are both options to replace the Dutch tactician.

The Red Devils endured a difficult 2023/2024 season, finishing in eighth place in the Premier League table. The Manchester outfit managed to beat their city rivals in the FA Cup to lift the trophy, which has arguably papered over some cracks of what was a disappointing campaign.

INEOS are yet to communicate a decision on the future of ten Hag, but there's still a chance he remains in the job heading into the 2024/2025 season. United have held talks with managers over a possible change, and it's not a waiting game for the supporters at Old Trafford.

Pochettino Under Consideration by Man Utd

He's ready to return to management

Chelsea agreed to part ways with Pochettino at the end of the 2023/2024 season, despite the Argentinian manager turning things around in the latter stages of the campaign. Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that he wants to return to football as quickly as possible, and the Premier League is where he wants to continue plying his trade.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea statistics - Premier League ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 62 =10th xG 80.18 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 10/06/2024

Sources have revealed to GMS that Pochettino has been under consideration by United, but there is nothing advanced as it stands. The Red Devils are still looking at multiple candidates to take over from ten Hag if they are going to make a change in the dugout. Pochettino is certainly an option for the Red Devils, but he isn't the only one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino won 26 of his 51 games in charge of Chelsea

Southgate a Firm Favourite for Man Utd

He doesn't want to enter talks just yet

Sources have also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that England manager Southgate is a firm favourite to enter the hot seat at Old Trafford this summer. INEOS and some members of the board would love to bring him in, but there is not quite a universal feel at the club overall.

Dan Ashworth is a big supporter of Southgate and has suggested him to the United hierarchy, but as it stands, the experienced coach is fully focused on England and Euro 2024. The 53-year-old will not entertain entering talks about his next move at the moment, with any negotiations expected to take place after Euro 2024. It's an awkward time for United if Southgate is their first choice that they hope to move for, as they will be desperate to get a manager in place as soon as possible.

