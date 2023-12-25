Highlights Manchester United could be focused on implementing behind-the-scenes changes rather than making big signings in the upcoming transfer window.

The lack of a consistent goalscorer is a concern for manager Erik ten Hag, and United may target an experienced striker to ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund.

In addition to a striker, ten Hag also wants to strengthen his defensive options and may consider signing a centre-back, with Jarrad Branthwaite a potential target.

Manchester United are going through a period of transition as we head towards the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their potential incoming business.

There has been plenty of talk of United bringing in an experienced striker to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund ahead of the winter window, but the main focus for the Manchester club has been on implementing behind-the-scenes changes. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to acquire a 25% stake in the Old Trafford outfit, and he's already been making his mark.

After a disappointing start to the season with United eliminated from the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, a large portion of the supporters will be desperate to see reinforcements sign on the dotted line. However, it could be a relatively quiet window considering the club will be focused on behind-the-scenes alterations.

Erik ten Hag needs a striker

When Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, many United supporters would have expected him to solve their goalscoring issues for the long term. However, it's a lot of pressure for a young forward to have on his shoulders, especially at a club like Manchester United. Ten Hag has Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as alternative options, but neither player has been prolific in front of goal this term.

As per MailOnline, United will look to target a new forward in the winter window. More specifically, an experienced player to ease the burden on the £72m striker. United shouldn't be heavily relying on a 20-year-old forward when they're pushing to finish in the Champions League places. The former Atalanta star is yet to open his Premier League account, despite finding the back of the net in Europe.

Marcus Rashford v Rasmus Hojlund v Anthony Martial Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Player Starts Goals Assists Minutes Hojlund 10 0 0 888 Rashford 13 2 1 1124 Martial 5 1 0 445 All statistics per FBRef

As a result of the lack of firepower in attack, ten Hag will be desperate for new additions, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT the INEOS group are discussing internally about what kind of structure they want to build for the Manchester club, taking their time to pick the best candidates for any soon-to-be vacant positions.

The distractions and upheaval in the background means it's still unclear who is going to be making decisions when it comes to recruitment in January until the Ratcliffe takeover is complete.

One rumoured option for the Red Devils in terms of an experienced striker to provide competition for Hojlund is Mauro Icardi, with Football Transfers claiming that United are considering a move for him. Speaking on the potential transfer, Jones has suggested that he can't see a player Icardi arriving in January. The journalist adds that the noises from out of the club hint that it's going to be a relatively quiet window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"As a United fan right now you just want to block out any negativity, block out anything that suggests no one will be signed, and just hope that by the end of January someone has signed. You have to live in hope - but that’s all it is right now when we consider whether they’ll sign an experienced top level striker. I’ll be honest, while the signing would be box office I can’t see someone like Icardi arriving as we head towards January but across the course of next month a lot can change. The club is about to head into a major period of transition and I think it’s vital they somehow find a way to add goals to the squad - but it’ll need to be smartly executed if it’s going to happen because noises out of the club remain consistent that they aren’t plotting a big window."

Erik ten Hag also wants a centre-back

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire over the last year or two, so the United boss might be considering bringing in an additional central defender. United are reportedly interested in signing Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, but the Toffees are set to demand a hefty fee to allow him to depart.

It might not be a priority position, but it appears that ten Hag wants to bolster his defensive options over the next couple of transfer windows.