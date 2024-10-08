Manchester United chiefs are set to hold meetings over Erik ten Hag's future in the coming days as his tenure at the club will be discussed - though reports have suggested that talks won't be as critical as first thought, with their meeting being 'pre-planned' prior to any poor results at Old Trafford.

United have made their worst-ever start to life in the Premier League, sitting just fourteenth with two wins and two draws from seven games to look as far away from a European battle as possible. That has seen United boss Ten Hag, who has also yet to win in the Europa League this term, staring over his shoulder at a potential exit. But reporter Alex Crook states that these talks were pre-planned, and it may well be United's recruitment that put other bosses off the job in the summer.

Ten Hag Man Utd Meeting Was 'Pre-Planned'

Fears have been alleviated over his future at Old Trafford

Speaking on talkSPORT, journalist Crook states that Ten Hag may not have anything to fear at United just yet with the meeting over his future being 'pre-planned' - and though his job and potential job security being up for discussion, the Dutchman could continue his endeavours at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =18th Goals conceded 8 =5th Shots taken per game 12.7 =11th Shots against per game 12.1 6th xG 10.96 12th

Yet Crook further believes that the state of United's recruitment team means that others wouldn't have taken the job in the summer anyway - with the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte being criticised. He said:

"Well, United sources have told me that these meetings were pre-planned, so they've not been specifically called to discuss the managerial position. But obviously, after making their worst ever start to a Premier League season, Erik ten Hag's job and job security will be up for discussion. "But it feels like deja-vu, doesn't it? Because as you've already said, Thomas Tuchel was very much someone that was in their minds in the summer. Indeed, he met with the hierarchy. "I understand actually that Tuchel wasn't particularly keen to take the job at that moment in time, he maybe wasn't convinced by recruitment plans. I guess when you look at the fact that Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte were left on the bench yesterday, so far he has been proven right."

Ten Hag Has Walked Sack Tightrope For a While

The Dutchman endured a horror season last time out

Ten Hag was on the brink of losing his job last season after record United's worst-ever finish to a Premier League campaign after coming eighth, alongside crashing out of the Champions League group stages via losses to Copenhagen and Galatasaray and a ceremonious exit to Newcastle United in the League Cup.

It was only the FA Cup final victory that kept Ten Hag in the hot seat after beating Manchester City at Wembley at the end of May, and even then, the Dutchman wasn't completely out of the woods despite signing a year's extension after the win under the famous arches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 125 games in charge of Manchester United.

Only three wins from 10 games this season has yet to show positive improvements, regardless of two decent results in their previous two games with draws against Porto and Aston Villa.

But the Dutchman does remain in the dugout, and it is likely that he will see out the international break, though results will be needed from there onwards if he is to stay at United in the future.

