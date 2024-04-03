Highlights Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal for left-back Melvin Bard.

INEOS' link with Nice could make a potential deal easier to do for Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Bard has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 outfit and would compete with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are set for what is likely to be another crucial transfer market when it comes to determining their future as one of the Premier League's leading teams - and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could pluck talent from one of his other teams with Nice defender Melvin Bard being linked with the club.

United have spent vast amounts of money on talent over the past few seasons, though little of their deals made have paid off on the pitch with the club likely to finish outside of the Champions League for what will be the fifth time in ten seasons in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The likes of Antony, Raphael Varane, Casemiro and more have all been below-par this season, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana took a long time to hit the ground running, whilst Lisandro Martinez - whilst impressing on the field when he does feature - has been hit with injuries this season.

It's seen United fail to repeat last season's relative success of a third-placed finish in the Premier League and with a Champions League spot looking more and more unlikely by the day, they could have a tough time attracting targets to Old Trafford. However, with Ratcliffe now working behind the scenes and a new director of football to come, it represents a new era in the red half of Manchester - and that could see Bard come into the club this summer.

Melvin Bard is a Target for Manchester United

The need for a left-back has been shunted up the priority list at Old Trafford

According to the Standard, United have been in contact with Nice - one of three clubs Ratcliffe is involved with - over the potential signing of Bard to come into their back line. The 23-year-old left-back is already being discussed as a target to bolster options within the squad, having earned plaudits in Ligue 1 this season - perhaps he could earn a call-up to the France national team ahead of Euro 2024 if his impressive form continues.

Bard has two years left on his contract on the south coast of France, and whilst talks are expected over a new deal, a move to Old Trafford would benefit both clubs. The report further states that United had originally been targeting a right-back in terms of improving the quality down that flank of the pitch, yet injury woes posed by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have seen a change in strategy, which has led to Bard being targeted.

Ratcliffe has already motored on with his plans for the summer, with Jason Wilcox likely to join as the new Director of Football from Southampton - and Bard could be the first of many to walk through the doors. United are also said to be targeting a forward to challenge Hojlund in spearheading their attack, whilst Michael Olise has been shortlisted - and another young centre-back Is also in the frame, with fellow Nice man Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite potential options.

Melvin Bard Analysed As Manchester United Ponder Move

Bard looks to be one of France's up-and-coming stars in defence

Bard is a relative unknown when it comes to fans in England knowing his name and given that he has yet to register a single cap for the French national team, but he has previously been described as being 'pretty explosive' with his runs by Total Football Analysis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bard has made 18 appearances for France's youth teams, but he's yet to break into Didier Deschamps' senior squad setup

Coming through the ranks at Lyon, he made 15 first-team appearances for the Groupama Stadium outfit before departing for Nice back in 2021. Becoming a regular in their starting XI over the past three campaigns, Bard has been at his best this season with a series of stellar displays that saw Nice fail to concede a goal in two months through October and November, and calls to integrate him into the France team for the summer have been fielded.

With Malacia failing to play at all this season, and Shaw in and out of the team with muscle injuries, there is a renewed sense that United should target a left-back to avoid playing others out of position - and Bard could be top of their list.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-04-24.