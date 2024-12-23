Manchester United's struggles continue to go from bad to worse after it was revealed that the club has reportedly been hit with a mice infestation at Old Trafford. The Theatre of Dreams has become the stuff of nightmares in recent times, as mismanagement has left the stadium to decay and fall well below standard.

Following an embarrassing 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth over the weekend, Ruben Amorim's post-match press conference was halted after a leak in the ceiling was spotted. However, it appears a more serious matter has come to light, showing that the Red Devils' home has been slapped with a devastating hygiene score by inspectors.

Related Man Utd Prepared to Demolish Old Trafford if They Build New Stadium Manchester United's hierarchy are prepared to make a huge decision on the future of Old Trafford if they press on with plans for a new stadium.

Rat Droppings Found at Old Trafford

The droppings were found in a kiosk that sells food to supporters

According to a report from the Daily Mail, following an inspection, United have been given a two-star hygiene rating, dropping from their previous score of four out of five. This is due to the discovery of rat droppings in several areas of the stadium, including in "corporate suites and in a kiosk that sells food to fans on a concourse."

The club is said to be working with pest control partners and the local council to tackle the problem, which is believed to stem from the stadium's location between a canal and a railway line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last time any major work was done to Old Trafford was in 2006 when 8,000 seats were added to one section of the stadium.

Back in November, photos were taken showing mice on the hallowed turf of Old Trafford on the same day that Ruben Amorim's side took on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League. The problem is often worsened by colder temperatures in winter, prompting pests to seek warmth in sheltered areas. With approximately 74,000 fans attending each home game, the club must also contend with significant amounts of litter that can attract rodents.

While most Premier League stadiums have a five-star hygiene rating, this is not the first time that Old Trafford has fallen well below par, as they were once hit with a one-star score after visitors at a corporate private event were served uncooked chicken.

Related Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants To Rebuild Old Trafford As Task Force Announced Seb Coe has officially been named as the leader of the 'Old Trafford task force' which also includes former club captain Gary Neville.

The club's co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has assembled a special task force to help decide on what to do regarding United's stadium moving forward, but the British billionaire is known to prefer the idea of building an entirely new stadium.