Highlights Man United are interested in signing Michael Olise and Gleison Bremer ahead of the new season.

Olise is attracting interest from multiple clubs despite his injury-stricken season at Crystal Palace.

Juventus's Bremer is eyed as a possible defensive replacement for Raphael Varane.

Manchester United are likely to face competition for Michael Olise’s signature this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. The Red Devils also 'appreciate' Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer as they seek to reinforce the squad ahead of the new season.

United have been heavily linked with Olise ahead of the summer transfer window after wingers Marcus Rashford and Antony had underwhelming seasons under Erik ten Hag. Both stars were recently linked with a summer exit and could make way for Olise’s signing.

Old Trafford exits have commenced last week as both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial waved goodbye to home fans after Manchester United’s victory over Newcastle on Wednesday night. More players are likely to follow, including Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat, who’s unlikely to sign a permanent deal with the Red Devils.

Man United Target Olise Faces ‘Busy’ Summer

Signing a new centre-back and winger are the two summer priorities for Manchester United, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Bremer and Olise are targeted by the Red Devils.

He said:

“These are two players really appreciated by Manchester United. “For Olise, I'm sure they consider him as one of the players they would like to sign in the summer transfer window, so they know there is going to be competition because Olise is on the list of many clubs. “Chelsea wanted him one year ago, now there is interest also from other clubs including Newcastle and Arsenal so it's going to be busy for Olise.”

Despite suffering from hamstring issues all season, Olise shined for Palace whenever he was fit. The French winger had 16 goal contributions this campaign in just 19 matches in the Premier League. Together with Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Olise formed a front three that caused problems for most defences in the league.

The Frenchman had an opportunity to leave Palace last summer after Chelsea had triggered a release clause in his contract. However, Olise opted to stay and signed a new deal with the Eagles, who may find it difficult to keep him for another year, although Football Insider report that the clause is worth £70m.

United Show Interest in Juventus Star

Romano suggests Man United also ‘appreciate’ the idea of signing Juventus centre-back Bremer, who remains a long-term target for the Red Devils. According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are likely to let the Brazilian leave for £51m this summer as they look to strengthen the team in other areas.

United have struggled to maintain a consistent back four this season, with injuries to key players Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. An injury crisis at Old Trafford even led Ten Hag to deploy holding midfielder Casemiro at centre-back, where the Brazilian has played the last five games in the Premier League.

Bremer’s addition could be a sign of positive things to come, as the Juventus defender has managed to avoid injury problems all season and has missed only one Serie A fixture, due to suspension.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-05-24.