Highlights Manchester United face strong competition to sign Michael Olise in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle have all shown interest in Olise in the past.

Olise is seen as a 'priority' but United's main priority position is bringing in a new striker.

Manchester United may face ‘strong competition’ for Michael Olise in the upcoming transfer window as the club looks to raise funds for new signings, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils’ summer priority is a new striker signing, but they could also look to secure Olise’s signature after a season of poor performances from the club's forwards.

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring 58 goals in 38 matches in the Premier League. Man United finished the campaign joint-ninth in goals scored this season, alongside Crystal Palace, trailing all seven sides who finished above them in the league by a significant margin.

Jacobs: Man United 'Face Strong Competition' for Olise

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Man United are looking to raise funds in the transfer market before potentially making a move for Olise - who current Eagles teammate Joel Ward says has a "killer instinct".

Jacobs said:

“They face strong competition because Manchester United may move for Olise if they can free up funds quickly in the window. “We know striker’s a priority but, ultimately, with Anthony Martial going and with Antony and Marcus Rashford not contributing enough goals and Olise off the back of a superb season, there's definitely a desire on Manchester United's part to find the profile of somebody like Olise’s nature. “It's just a case of whether they move first. He’s almost a priority target, but not necessarily the number one priority position.”

Olise - whose release clause is reportedly worth £70m - has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Crystal Palace, scoring 10 and assisting six goals in just 19 Premier League appearances. The 22-year-old has formed a dominant front three with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze this season and solidified the London club in the middle of the table following the arrival of Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

The talented winger spent time as a youth player at Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City before joining Reading’s academy. Olise came to Selhurst Park in 2021 and, in his third season with the senior squad, has caught the attention of all the biggest clubs in the country.

The likes of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle are all interested in Olise as Manchester United face tough competition in the race for his signature. According to recent reports, Chelsea are even ready to offer Raheem Sterling as part of the deal to bring Olise to Stamford Bridge.

Man United Could be Set for Major Clearout

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could kick off his first transfer window with a massive clear-out of the first-team squad. As reported by the Telegraph, the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for stars Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, while only a few players are considered to be safe - promising youngsters such as Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

Injury-prone Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are already leaving Old Trafford upon the expiry of their contracts this summer after saying their goodbyes to fans in the win against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils are also looking to add to Ten Hag's squad too, with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that Olise and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer could be two key targets this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-05-24.