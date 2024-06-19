Highlights Man Utd in contact for midfielders as they face potential departures.

Manchester United will be looking to bring in reinforcements during the summer transfer window, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, they've made some contact for four midfielders.

Erik ten Hag will be left short of options in the middle of the park heading into the 2024/2025 season, with Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell from Fiorentina ending. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are also reaching the latter stages of their careers, so it could be a priority position for the Red Devils.

United have already been linked with a host of midfielders, but it's unclear which players United have initiated contact for.

Casemiro could leave the club

According to Italian reporter Romano, United have made some calls around four midfielders in recent days as they look to reinforce their squad. There is a possibility that Casemiro leaves the club this summer, so adding another player in the middle of the park will be crucial...

"Also the midfield. What I'm hearing in the last 24-48 hours is that Manchester United made some calls around four midfielders. So they are also considering to do something in the summer transfer window for some midfielders, especially in case Casemiro leaves the club. It's a concrete possibility to see Casemiro leaving. In that case, Manchester United could also enter the midfielder market and go for some solution there. So keep an eye on United and midfielders, because it's also a concrete possibility for United to go and cover that position in the summer transfer window."

Erik ten Hag's managerial record this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Matches 52 62 Won 26 42 Drawn 7 8 Lost 19 12 Goals for 92 115 Goals against 87 69

Under ten Hag, United failed to progress during the 2023/2024 season after a successful campaign previously. The Red Devils finished in eighth position in the Premier League, and they would have failed to qualify for European football had they not lifted the FA Cup.

If United want to mount a serious charge on the top four, then reinforcements will be necessary in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd Linked With Amadou Onana

Arsenal are also keen

One option for the Manchester club could be Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who is likely to leave the Toffees in the summer transfer window. Reports have suggested that Old Trafford is one of his likely destinations before the start of the new season, with Sean Dyche's side needing to bring in funds through sales.

The Belgian international is currently at Euro 2024 representing his country, so any deal could be difficult to complete. The Red Devils may have to act fast, especially if he enjoys a successful tournament, as he could become even more in demand.

