Highlights Manchester United may turn to the loan market in January to strengthen their squad due to their underwhelming season so far.

The team has struggled with injuries, and the return of key players could be like 'new signings' for them.

Manchester United have scouted Benfica's Joao Neves for about a year, but it seems unlikely that they will be able to sign him in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have endured a tumultuous season once again and, as such, they may have to delve back into the ‘loan market’ in January as a means of bolstering their squad in the January transfer market, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 13-time Premier League champions looked to build on their Carabao Cup-winning season last time out but have flattered to deceive thus far, crashing out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage and not particularly impressing domestically either.

There’s potential for Erik ten Hag and his entourage to enrich their squad and, therefore, recuperate at the turn of the year with the January transfer window edging closer, but there are worries that snaring players on a temporary basis may be the only viable option.

Man Utd’s insipid start to the 2023/24 season

Ten Hag’s side have struggled to find a consistent run of form in 2023/24 with their season merely littered with just a handful of memorable moments – most recently, their 3-2 win over high-flying Aston Villa. Losses to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have put their frailties in the spotlight, however. Meanwhile, United would’ve preferably liked to have retained their Carabao Cup crown, too, but failed to live up to expectations as they were beaten by last season’s runners-up Newcastle United in early November.

The former Ajax chief, Ten Hag, had questions raised over his suitability to lead his side back to greatness after their 2-0 loss to West Ham made it their worst start since 1930, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman's job will not be in jeopardy upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival following his £1.25 billion investment into the club.

In the summer transfer window, the likes of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana were brought in for around the £167 million mark, per Transfermarkt. Those three aside, the Greater Manchester outfit were reduced to landing players on loan deals, due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat, who have had big parts to play in the current campaign, were both snared on a temporary basis, and this could be the same avenue they choose to go down when the transfer window opens for business next month.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahçe) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Sheth believes that Ten Hag is under the impression that a flurry of stars returning from injury will boost their chances of a successful Premier League finish this term. Given the Dutchman’s side have been struck by injury, seeing the likes of Casemiro and Lisandro Martínez back in the fold will be like ‘new signings’. In January, the Sky Sports reporter cannot envisage the Red Devils splashing the cash which, in turn, leaves the loan market as their best option, particularly in the centre forward department. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

“And I think Erik ten Hag has always said ‘Look, when everyone is fit, that's when you'll start seeing a different Manchester United’ because there are so many injuries and I know I’m harking back to it, but there are so many injuries just now. And it's that old cliché, it’ll be like a new signing when some of these players do come back. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and the likes of Casemiro as well. So, I can't see big, big money being spent, but maybe Manchester United might have to look into the loan market again to try and see if they can do a deal, particularly with a striker.”

Man Utd dealt hammer blow in Joao Neves pursuit

Since the start of the season, United’s squad have been blighted by a host of injuries, particularly to key midfield personnel. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mount have all spent excessive time on the side lines, which has allowed Ten Hag to hand senior minutes to the likes of 18-year-old starlet Kobbie Mainoo.

Despite landing a deal for Amrabat over the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Benfica’s Joao Neves has been scouted by the club for ‘a good year now’. The talented 19-year-old has risen to prominence since making his debut a year ago, cementing himself as a key member of Roger Schmidt’s side.

At such a tender age, the defensive midfielder has plundered 25 outings for Benfica across all competitions this campaign. This has led to his employers entering discussions to extend his Estadio da Luz contract which, according to reports, would see their asking price to £130 million, per Manchester Evening News.

With a £105 million release clause in his contract, it remained to be seen whether United were willing to cough up such a hefty sum to see the Portuguese enrich their engine room ranks in January. That said, Schmidt, per the Metro, has insisted that Neves will not be moving onto pastures new in the January transfer market.