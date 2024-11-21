Manchester United are working on signing a new left-back ahead of the January transfer window, with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez a player they are monitoring, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag used a host of different players at left-back during his time at the club due to injury problems from both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. The United duo are both yet to make a Premier League appearance this season due to being on the treatment table, so the likes of Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, and Lisandro Martinez have lined up on the left-hand side of defence.

Ruben Amorim has now arrived through the door at Old Trafford, and the Portuguese coach is likely to set up with a wing-back on either side. As a result, Amorim could look to recruit another option as the wing-back role in his system requires a certain skill set.

According to Italian reporter Romano, speaking on his YouTube, Manchester United are working on the prospect of signing a new wing-back or full-back on the left-hand side of defense, with Bournemouth's Kerkez a player they are monitoring...

"So let me say today in a very clear way, Manchester United are working on a new left-back, a left wing-back. Call him as you want, as he plays with a three-back. But for sure, Man United will do something there. And what I can say is that one of the players they've been monitoring already, before, Ruben Amorim, so he's from the scouting and they keep monitoring, is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth."

Kerkez, described as 'incredibly quick', has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Premier League after joining the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar.