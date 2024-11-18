Manchester United and Liverpool have both made contact with Bournemouth for young defender Milos Kerkez ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain (via the Mirror).

The two North West outfits are said to have made an inquiry to Bournemouth regarding the availability of Kerkez as they both eye left-back reinforcements for 2025.

Kerkez has established himself as 'one of Europe's brightest talents' in recent years and has impressed in the English top flight since his arrival from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023.

The Hungarian full-back has been crucial for Andoni Iraola in his positive start to the new Premier League campaign, starting all 11 games and registering two assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerkez ranks fourth in Premier League minutes among all Bournemouth players this term, amassing 930 minutes across his 11 appearances.

Kerkez’s arrival at Old Trafford would provide Man United with much-needed depth at left-back. The Red Devils have been without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season, relying on players out of position to cover the problematic area.

United were among the Premier League’s top spenders in the summer, welcoming five new players and splashing out nearly £200m, but they failed to address their left-back concerns.

While Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have stepped in to cover, a new arrival is expected in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Amorim has been tasked with providing an honest assessment of the current squad ahead of the winter window and could bring in two new faces to support his start at Old Trafford.

Having gone unbeaten in four games under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Red Devils will aim to extend their streak in Amorim’s first game in charge.

After the international break, United will travel to bottom-five strugglers Ipswich Town on Sunday before taking on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League mid-week.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 1.46 Interceptions per 90 1.17 Pass accuracy % 78.3 Minutes played 927

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.