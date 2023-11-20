Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is seeking reinforcements in the January transfer window after a poor start to the season.

Paul Mitchell is likely to become United's sporting director and could bring in new additions by raiding his former club Monaco.

Dean Jones has spoken to sources at Old Trafford about the current situation on their pursuit of Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping for reinforcements when the January transfer window opens after a poor start to the season, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson.

Paul Mitchell, who was involved with Monaco until October of this year, is in line to become United's sporting director in the near future. As a result, we could see Mitchell raid his former club in order to bring in new additions for the Red Devils.

The Manchester club have struggled this term with a string of inconsistent results, and although continuously signing new players won't always be a guaranteed fix, injury problems have highlighted some of the issues ten Hag has with his squad. Mitchell will be one of the men in charge of helping get deals over the line, once he's officially appointed.

Manchester United set to raid Monaco

As per 90min, United are showing an interest in Monaco duo Fofana and Vanderson ahead of the January transfer window. Fofana, who could cost around £30m, is a young midfielder who could be a long-term replacement for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, with Vanderson, who may set United back £53m, a right-back who may rival Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in defence.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a stake at Old Trafford, there is hope that he and his team are able to implement a new structure, altering their transfer plans. Over the last few years, United have invested a lot of money in ageing players, such as Casemiro and Raphael Varane, and they could now turn their attention to young, up-and-coming talent. Fofana and Vanderson are 24 and 22 respectively, which could signal a change in policy from the Premier League side.

Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson Monaco 2023/2024 Ligue 1 Stats Fofana Vanderson Appearances 12 7 Goals 0 1 Assists 3 1 Average Rating 7.01 7.14 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 0.9 Tackles Per Game 2.0 2.4 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1.3 All statistics via WhoScored

The Monaco duo have performed exceptionally for the French club, with the Ligue 1 side currently in third place in the table, three points behind Paris Saint-Germain. Although a midfielder or a right-back might not seem like immediate pressing issues for ten Hag due to having plenty of bodies in these positions, United might be looking to bring in upgrades all over the pitch.

Jones has suggested that Fofana and Vanderson are two players that United have scouted recently ahead of the winter transfer window, which opens on 1st January. The journalist adds that he's not convinced that this will be a move for January and the Monaco duo are more likely to be geared towards the long term, but it's certainly encouraging that United are beginning to look at this profile of player. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, they are definitely two players that have been looked at. I've checked this one out and there have definitely been scouting reports made. I can't personally be convinced that that is for January. I think a lot of it seems geared towards the long term. But you know it's interesting to see that Manchester United are looking at these players and I think for fans, probably encouraging too, to see the types of players that they are scouting right now."

Erik ten Hag could be busy in January

With Fofana and Vanderson potentially eyed for next summer or beyond, ten Hag will be hoping the owners dip into their pocket to bring him reinforcements in January. As per the Mirror, the Dutch tactician has handed the powers that be a four-man shortlist to improve his defensive options. The report claims that Goncalo Inacio, Edmond Tapsoba, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Antonio Silva are all being targeted by ten Hag's recruitment team.

Jones has also spoken to GIVEMESPORT about United's transfer plans in attack, and Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is a player that the Manchester club have liked for a long time. The journalist suggests that there is truth in reports that United are hoping to bring in a more experienced option in attack to ease the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund.

In terms of outgoings, it's understood that Varane is hoping to depart in the winter window, with ten Hag happy to offload the French defender for the right price. The former Real Madrid man is a target for Saudi Arabian clubs, meaning United could receive a hefty fee to allow him to leave.