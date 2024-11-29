Manchester United have warned stakeholders that the cost of replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim may be upwards of £20 million, according to reports. Despite handing their former Dutch manager a new contract during the summer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co decided to pull the trigger and fire Ten Hag in October after yet another disappointing start to the season.

39-year-old Amorim was immediately identified as the man to take the reins at Old Trafford, and after some successful negotiations with Sporting CP took place, the Portuguese would officially start at the Premier League giants on 11th November. However, it has now been revealed just how much United had to spend to make the managerial shift.

Managerial Change to Cost United £21.4m

The Red Devil paid more than Amorim's release clause to get him sooner

According to a report from The Telegraph, it has been claimed that the total cost of both firing Ten Hag and hiring Amorim will set United back a staggering £21.4 million. This is divided into two payments, with £10.4 million allocated as compensation for the former Ajax manager.

This figure also includes the costs of removing most of Ten Hag's backroom staff, which featured former assistants Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy. The latter temporarily took over in an interim capacity following Ten Hag's dismissal. Both Hake and Van Nistelrooy only joined United in the summer on multi-year contracts to form part of the coaching set-up.

The remaining £11 million relates to the fee paid to release Amorim from his contract in Lisbon. While the former midfielder’s release clause was widely believed to be £10 million, an additional £1 million was negotiated to expedite the process and avoid a lengthy notice period.

This expenditure will significantly impact the club’s finances ahead of June, when they must comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR). Due to these constraints, the incoming Amorim is expected to operate with a reduced transfer budget unless funds can be raised through player sales.

