Highlights Manchester United are closely monitoring Matthijs de Ligt's situation at Bayern Munich.

United and Erik ten Hag are in the market for new centre-backs this summer with Raphael Varane leaving.

The Red Devils are also said to have agreed terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation of central defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who has revealed that his current employers, Bayern Munich, are willing to let him move on for a suitable offer.

Erik ten Hag, who is now in line for a new three-year contract after being on the brink of losing his job, has the centre-back position high on his priority list, according to The Athletic. Alongside that is a new central midfielder and a striker, too.

In 2023/24, the heart of the back line was one of his primary problem areas, with injuries to Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane all stunting their progression. The latter’s departure this summer also means that reinforcements are required this summer.

Ten Hag is 'Still' a Big Fan of De Ligt

The Dutchman could be allowed to leave Bayern

Still just 25 years of age, the Leiderdorp-born De Ligt has until the summer of 2027 on his current Bavaria contract - but there is every possibility he may be enticed by the prospect of linking up with his former Ajax boss Ten Hag. While at Ajax, De Ligt played 70 times under Ten Hag’s stewardship, notching eight goals and five assists.

According to Plettenberg, Manchester United’s pursuit of a new centre-back includes the Dutchman, with Ten Hag still a ‘big fan’ of the former Juventus ‘leader’, as described by Jamie Carragher.

“Understand Manchester United is closely monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt. Erik ten Hag is still a big fan of de Ligt, and #MUFC is looking for a new centre-back.

De Ligt (23/24) vs Varane and Martinez (22/23) - League Stats Statistic De Ligt (23/24) Varane (22/23) Martinez (22/23) Minutes 1,391 1,917 2,117 Goals/Assists 2/0 0/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 94 86.5 87.3 Aerials won per game 1.9 1.8 1.2 Tackles per game 0.7 1 2 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.68 6.64 6.84

Insisting that De Ligt would be allowed to move onto pastures new this summer thanks to the signing of Stuttgart’s Hiroki Ito and their ever-growing interest in Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen, Plettenberg suggested that he is 'totally focused' on potential Euro 2024 glory with the Netherlands.

“De Ligt is allowed to leave FC Bayern for a suitable offer. Also, because Ito will sign today and Tah is still a top target. De Ligt, top player. Top mentality. Now totally focused on the Euros.”

The centre-back department is relatively bloated in Munich, what with Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Eric Dier already in the mix and £68m star De Ligt’s game time could only be reduced further thanks to the aforementioned additions of Ito and Tah.

Man Utd and Branthwaite Agree Personal Terms

Everton are still demanding £70m

In terms of a new centre-half, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is the obvious first choice for Ten Hag and his entourage. Quick, strong, aerially dominant, the former Carlisle United man would be the perfect replacement for Raphael Varane.

The addition of the Englishman could be just around the corner as The Times have reported that the 13-time Premier League champions have agreed a deal with the sought-after 21-year-old, which would see him earn around £150-£160,000-per-week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite played the second-most Premier League minutes of any outfield Everton player in 2023/24 - 3,117.

The Red Devils are yet to agree a transfer fee with his Premier League employers, who are believed to be standing firm on their valuation of around the £70 million mark. Branthwaite, an imposing centre-back, emerged into first team proceedings at Goodison Park in 2023/24 and became a mainstay in their back line, racking up 3,657 minutes in all competitions.