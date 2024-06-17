Highlights Manchester United are interested in Sporting's Gonaclo Inacio but are yet to make a move.

Inacio's success at Sporting has attracted interest from Liverpool and other top clubs.

United are also likely to strengthen in forward areas as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season and finish in the top four next campaign.

Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio but are still weighing up their options at centre-back, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Inacio enjoyed a superb campaign at Sporting, making 49 appearances across all competitions as the Lisbon side won the Primeira Liga convincingly. This run has resulted in a call-up for the Portuguese national team's squad for Euro 2024, and has prompted interest from a number of top European clubs.

While Liverpool are said to have scouted the player for several years, the Red Devils have also reportedly identified the player as a potential acquisition to bolster their defensive options. Despite these reports, Romano believes that the United hierarchy have not yet decided to make a move for Inacio, and are still assessing their various central defensive options in the market.

Romano: Man United Haven't Decided on Inacio

An exceptional 2023/24 season has followed three previous seasons where Inacio has featured regularly at the heart of the Sporting defence. Making 171 appearances for the club by the age of just 22, the defender is highly thought of and has been touted as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, with scout Antonio Mango saying the youngster is "insane" in possession.

His array of impressive attributes has sparked interest from Manchester United, who are looking to revamp a defence that conceded more shots than anyone else in the Premier League last season barring Sheffield United. While Lisandro Martinez will likely be a key figure next term, Raphael Varane has left the club and there is uncertainty surrounding the quality and future of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and thus, defensive reinforcements will be seen as a priority.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano revealed that despite INEOS monitoring Inacio, they are yet to make a move on the player. He said:

"Let's see what Man United will decide to do internally. They have still not decided whether they want to proceed or not (with Inacio), so it's really early stages. It's about the appreciation for the player and also the number of centre-backs they want to bring in, because for sure, they need a right-footed centre-back in the summer transfer window - that is going to be one of the priorities. "Goncalo Inacio is left-footed. So in that case, it could be one more centre-back in case someone is going to leave. So let's see what they decide to do in terms of the balance of the defence. But for sure, he is one of the players they've been scouting and monitoring."

With Romano alluding to the right-footed aspect of United's centre-back transfer approach, this may mean Inacio - who has a release clause set at €60m - doesn't become the first choice as they look to find a partner to the left-footed Martinez. This also may hinder Jarrad Branthwaite's chances of a move to the Red Devils, while it may favour supposed target Jean-Clair Todibo.

United Targets Statistical Comparison (League Only) Stat Inacio Branthwaite Todibo Appearances 32 35 30 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.74 1.91 1.97 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 0.91 1.45 1.29 Clearances Per 90 Minutes 2.32 4.71 3.29 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 Minutes 1.81 2.72 1.32

Related £50m Star 'Open' to Man Utd Move and INEOS Really Want him Man United are ready to push ahead with summer transfer plans now Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as staying at Old Trafford.

United Also Targeting Forwards

Olise and Zirkzee have been linked

In addition to signing a defender this summer, Erik ten Hag will be eager for INEOS to supply him with new forward options, as he looks to build a more threatening attack. With Anthony Martial departing, Marcus Rashford being linked with a move away, and Antony underwhelming, further offensive flair will be needed at Old Trafford if United are to launch an assault on a top-four place next season.

While Crystal Palace's Michael Olise has been linked with a move to the northwest, the player could now be joining Chelsea. This may mean attention will turn to a central striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund, with Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee a touted target.

Stats via FBRef (as of 16/06/24).