Highlights Luke Shaw's return is encouraging, but United still need another left-back for competition.

Miguel Gutierrez and Milos Kerkez are on United's shortlist for the position, Fabrizio Romano has told GMS.

Manchester United could consider Gutierrez and Kerkez as future investments due to playing records and young age.

Manchester United's search for a left-back continues to burn on, with Luke Shaw's return to action for England at EURO 2024 being a huge positive ahead of their Premier League campaign - but with another needed to add competition, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Girona starlet Miguel Gutierrez is on their shortlist - alongside reported target Milos Kerkez - as Erik ten Hag aims to add to his defensive ranks before a gruelling season.

United only had Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for a combined 12 games in the top-flight last season, with Malacia failing to appear in any of those outings after undergoing surgery that kept him out of action for 11 months. With a lack of minutes under their belts, the Dutchman will be hoping that fellow countryman Ten Hag gives him a chance to prove himself before the fixtures come thick and fast - however, the Red Devils are thought to be in the market for his replacement.

United Have Been Linked With Left-Backs

The Red Devils want a new star to challenge Shaw

United have been interested in a deal to bring Kerkez to Old Trafford for a couple of months, and whilst a deal to sign the Hungary international is nowhere near completion, it is a deal that the Red Devils have been looking to do for quite some time after a solid start to life in the Premier League on the south coast.

Elsewhere, Gutierrez has been touted with a move to Old Trafford for a fee in the region of £34million; an extortionate amount on paper, but one that certainly be a superb signing for the future, with the youngster having made nine La Liga appearances for Real Madrid before moving on his way to Girona.

Miguel Gutierrez's La Liga statistics - Girona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 6th Assists 7 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Crosses Per Game 0.8 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.83 9th

At the age of just 22, the "incredible" Gutierrez has missed just seven games for the Catalan-based side in the past two La Liga seasons and with United's current left-back selection not notorious for being able to participate in games, he could well be a key candidate.

Romano: United "Monitoring" Gutierrez ahead of move

The left-back enjoyed his season as Girona made the Champions League

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Gutierrez has been monitored by United - but Kerkez may be a tougher option given that Bournemouth want to keep him on for another season before selling him. Romano said:

"He [Miguel Gutierrez] could be one of the options, he's one of the players they've been monitoring. At the moment, I'm not aware of direct negotiations with Girona to be honest, but he could be one of the names. "So we know that Manchester United want to add one more left-back. We already mentioned Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth as an option - it's not an easy one because Bournemouth want to keep the player for one more season and maybe sell him next summer for a higher value. "So it's not an easy one, but Kerkez is there."

United Need to Plan for the Future

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not the way forward at left-back

Shaw's fitness will be paramount to United's success. As well as Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done in the opposite side of the field, he's not an out-and-out left back and that clearly showed this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miguel Gutierrez has already made 78 La Liga appearances

Someone in the ilk of Kerkez or Gutierrez are ideal signings, with their availability for matches being a huge bonus and as a result, Ten Hag can begin to plan to the future.

