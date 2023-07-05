Highlights Manchester United have been one of the highest spending sides in the Premier League over the years, but that money hasn't always been put to good use.

Angel Di Maria was one of the worst signings in Manchester United's history, failing to live up to expectations despite his talent.

Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are the best signings made under current manager, Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have spent a massive amount of money in their history. Transfer window after transfer window, the club splashes out big money on at least one player. Old Trafford has been a revolving door for talent, although even some world-class players have failed to make an impression at the Theatre of Dreams.

One of the biggest clubs in world football, alongside Real Madrid, it's no surprise that the English giants can fork out a fortune on some elite names in the world of football and the lure is still there for such players despite the lack of success on the red side of Manchester in the past decade.

However, only a handful of the more expensive purchases have been a hit at the club, and GIVEMESPORT have decided to rank the 20 most expensive signings in Manchester United's history as a result. As is normally the case in football, it's all about opinions and as such, the following factors have been considered when ranking the players in order:

Expectation upon arrival

Transfer fee

Individual and team honours

Individual performances

Relationship with the fans

Manchester United's 20 Most Expensive Signings (Ranked) Rank Player Position Signed From Transfer Fee 1 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Sporting £55.59m 2 Rio Ferdinand Defender Leeds United £39.35m 3 Casemiro Midfielder Real Madrid £60.41m 4 Lisandro Martinez Defender Ajax £49.07m 5 Rasmus Hojlund Striker Atalanta £63.18m 6 Nemanja Matic Midfielder Chelsea £38.24m 7 Juan Mata Midfielder Chelsea £38.26m 8 Fred Midfielder Shakhtar Donetsk £50.48m 9 Harry Maguire Defender Leicester City £74.43m 10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Crystal Palace £47.05m 11 Andre Onana Goalkeeper Inter Milan £42.92m 12 Mason Mount Midfielder Chelsea £54.92m 13 Jadon Sancho Winger Borussia Dortmund £72.72m 14 Antony Winger Ajax £81.27m 15 Romelu Lukaku Striker Everton £72.46m 16 Anthony Martial Striker Monaco £51.33m 17 Paul Pogba Midfielder Juventus £89.83m 18 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Midfielder Borussia Dortmund £35.93m 19 Juan Sebastian Veron Midfielder Lazio £36.44m 20 Angel Di Maria Winger Real Madrid £64.17m Transfer fees via Transfermarkt

20 Angel Di Maria

Transfer fee: £64.17 million

So much was expected of Di Maria when he signed for United in 2014. He was one of the world's best wingers and was expected to excel in the Premier League. The Argentine enjoyed a decent start to life in Manchester but was unable to kick on. He eventually went on to become one of the worst signings in history.

The most memorable moment from his time in England came when the former Real Madrid forward delicately chipped the ball over Kasper Schmeichel in a 5-3 defeat against Leicester City. United decided to cut their losses and sold him to PSG for £44 million a year later. He played 32 times for the Red Devils, scoring four times. Based on the talent of the player and expectations when he signed, Di Maria finishes last on this list.

19 Juan Sebastian Veron

Transfer fee: £36.44 million

United paid just over £36 million to sign Veron from Lazio in 2001, a British transfer record at that time. The Red Devils sold him to Chelsea for £19.3m after two disappointing years. In 2020, ESPN named him among the 50 worst signings in Premier League history.

Just like Di Maria, the Argentine arrived with a lot of pressure to perform, and it never quite happened. Veron was far from a bad player, but never cemented himself as an important part of Ferguson's side. His time at Stamford Bridge was better than the stint at Old Trafford, proving that it was maybe more of a stylistic fit that was the main source of the problems at Man United.

18 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Transfer fee: £35.93 million

Mkhitaryan scored 13 times in 63 matches during his one-and-a-half year spell with the Red Devils. Having impressed greatly during his time with Borussia Dortmund, there were several of Europe's elite clubs chasing the signature of the Armenian before he opted to accept the offer from the English giants.

There were brief glimpses at times that there was a good player in there somewhere, but he became a squad player rather than a regular member of the starting XI. This may have simply been a case of a player that didn't fit the Premier League. But everyone will always remember that scorpion kick goal he once scored at Old Trafford.

17 Paul Pogba

Transfer fee: £89.83 million

Pogba had his moments during his second spell at United, but he was wildly inconsistent throughout. The majority of United fans were happy to see the back of him when he returned to Juventus on a free transfer in 2022.

From registering four assists in a single Premier League match against Leeds United to all the injury issues the Frenchman faced, there was rarely a dull moment where Pogba was concerned. The best form the midfielder showed during his six-year spell at Man United was shown for France at the 2018 World Cup. That's all that really needs to be said.

16 Anthony Martial

Transfer fee: £51.33 million

United broke the record paid for a teenager when they signed Martial for just over £50 million in 2015. The Frenchman has enjoyed some good seasons at United - particularly in 2015/16 and 2019/20 - but on the whole, he has been largely disappointing. His debut against Liverpool - in which he scored a crucial goal to seal three points for his new club - was the perfect start to a story that wouldn't continue in that vein.

In total, Martial has scored 88 times in 298 games for the club. He is set to exit the club in 2024 upon the expiry of his contract. In the nine years he has spent in ENgland, Martial has failed to live up to the hype he had as a teenager.

15 Romelu Lukaku

Transfer fee: £72.46 million

When United made Lukaku their second most expensive player in 2017, it was hoped he would be their main striker for many years to come. The Belgian lasted just two seasons at United though, scoring 42 times before joining Inter Milan. As has been the case with the majority of players so far, he was a very talented player, but just didn't fit at the club.

He may seem quite low on this list based on his entire career, but the brief time he spent with the Manchester-based outfit was extremely disappointing and underwhelming. Lukaku never looked to suit the more counter-attacking style United would employ a lot of the time and struggled to adapt to playing for the 13-time Premier League champions.

14 Antony

Transfer fee: £81.27 million

Antony had a steady first season at United, directly contributing to 15 goals (10 goals, five assists) in 47 matches. He was expected to kick on during his second campaign in England after having worked well with Erik ten Hag at Ajax. That hasn't been the case as the Brazilian has had little impact going forward and missed a portion of the season for personal reasons.

Sometimes choosing to show his flair rather than attempting to be efficient, United fans have started to lose patience with Antony and his manager looks to have done so too. Alejandro Garnacho has switched flanks to become the first choice right-winger at Old Trafford. The reason for his position in the list is that he does technically still have time to prove his doubters wrong.

13 Jadon Sancho

Transfer fee: £72.72 million

Big things were expected of Sancho upon arrival, but he never hit the heights expected of him. The 2023/24 season looked to be a make or break scenario for the English winger and the fact he is spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund shows which way it has gone.

A very public falling out with Ten Hag was the beginning of the end for Sancho as he was accused of failing to meet expectations in training and was dropped from a matchday squad as a result. If the Dutch manager is still in charge of United for the 2024/25 season, it's likely the 23-year-old will seek a permanent move away from the club.

12 Mason Mount

Transfer fee: £54.92 million

Mount was primed to come in from Chelsea and play a big role in Ten Hag's plans for the 2023/24 season after being handed the iconic number seven shirt, but poor performances at the start of his Red Devils career and multiple injury problems have limited the game time he has had thus far.

It's too early to judge the 25-year-old based on his Man United career so far, but his final season at Stamford Bridge will be cause for concern for the supporters of the club. Mount appeared to lose confidence after Thomas Tuchel left Chelsea and Ten Hag will have a tough task on his hands restoring this going forward.

11 Andre Onana

Transfer fee: £42.92 million

David de Gea's departure at the end of the contract in 2023 took many by surprise, including the Spaniard himself by all accounts. His replacement was Andre Onana, who joined from Inter Milan after impressing against United's greatest rivals - Manchester City - in the Champions League final.

The Cameroon international is a massive personality and oozes confidence, although he endured a rough start to his Premier League journey. Mistake after mistake appeared to be costing United dearly in both the league and Champions League. After a few difficult months, the shot-stopper looks to have found his feet and is collecting clean sheets on a more regular basis while also showcasing his top class distribution.

10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Transfer fee: £47.05 million

Wan-Bissaka has been criticised for his ability going forward, but no one can question how solid he is in defence. The Englishman missed much of the first half of 2022/23 but was impressive after the World Cup break. If he improved going forward, Wan-Bissaka would be among the world's best full-backs.

Defensively, the ex-Crystal Palace right-back is seen as one of the best in the country, with his 1v1 ability against some of the top wingers in the division being unparalleled. His move from Selhurst Park was supposed to solve United's issues on the right hand side of the backline for a decade, but that's not necessarily the case as Wan-Bissaka could be upgraded.

9 Harry Maguire

Transfer fee: £74.43 million

Maguire had a decent first season at United, playing every single minute as they finished third in the Premier League. Being handed the captaincy of the club after just six months at Old Trafford wasn't the best thing that happened to the Englishman, however. His performances then dipped with every campaign that went by after that point.

He lost his place in the 2022/23 campaign and was on the verge of being sold to West Ham United in 2023 until the England defender opted to stay and fight for his place. Availability problems at the heart of United's backline have allowed Maguire to play his way back into form during the 2023/24 season, although his long-term future is still up in the air.

8 Fred

Transfer fee: £50.48 million

After a few underwhelming seasons, Fred enjoyed arguably his best campaign in a United shirt in 2022/23. That didn't stop the club from moving him on in 2023, however, with the Brazilian moving on to Turkey to represent Fenerbache.

The Brazilian was used effectively for the first time in his English career under Ten Hag, effectively man-marking Kevin De Bruyne out of a Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Had he left before that final campaign, there's every chance Fred would have found himself a lot lower on the list due to the big transfer fee paid to acquire his services.

7 Juan Mata

Transfer fee: £38.26 million

Mata scored 51 times in 285 games for United. He was a good servant to the club and helped them to four trophies. His legs looked to give up on him at quite a young age as the Spaniard quickly fell into a backup role after a strong first 18 months or so in Manchester.

He was always a good leader to have off the pitch, but in all honesty, the ex-Chelsea ace was cast into the background for a significant chunk of his tenure at the club. His most memorable moment came in a huge game against fierce rivals Liverpool, where Mata scored a brace, including a well-executed bicycle kick.

6 Nemanja Matic

Transfer fee: £38.24 million

Matic was solid during the five years he spent from 2017-2022. He made 189 appearances in a red shirt. He was far from remarkable and his entry being so high on the list may say a lot about the majority of players to have been signed by the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho trusted the Serbian during his second spell at Chelsea and reunited with the defensive midfielder at Old Trafford in 2017. It was a rare piece of smart business as Matic not only brought a solidity to the side, but he was also a strong leader that had experience of winning trophies with his former employers.

5 Rasmus Hojlund

Transfer fee: £63.18 million

This is a huge leap of faith to put a player so high on the list after just over six months at the club. Hojlund certainly took his time to feel like a Man United centre-forward, but the youngster has started to look like the perfect man to lead the line for the Red Devils for many years to come.

His unwillingness to give up is an admirable quality, and one that hasn't come naturally to other United players over the past decade. The Dane joined from Atalanta for a hefty fee, but after a full season under his belt, there's every chance Hojlumd explodes into the next big superstar of the English top-flight.

4 Lisandro Martinez

Transfer fee: £49.07 million

Martinez had his fair share of doubters when he joined United, with some pundits fearing that he was too small to be a Premier League centre-back. He made a mockery of those claims with a superb first season at the club. Making up for his short build with incredible intelligence and the ability to start attacked from the back, he is one of Ten Hag's better signings to date.

It wouldn't be ridiculous to rank the Argentine among the best centre-backs in the Premier League currently after his influential opening 12 months at Old Trafford. The form of Ten Hag's side has been questionable during Martinez's prolonged absence through injury in 2023/24.

3 Casemiro

Transfer fee: £60.41 million

Casemiro has been a revelation at United. The defensive midfield position had been an issue for the Red Devils for years prior to Casemiro's arrival, but the Brazilian well and truly fixed that problem. He produced a number of colossal displays in the 2022/23 season and played a key role as United ended their six-year trophy drought.

Eyebrows were raised when a 30-year-old was signed for over £60 million, but the CV speaks for itself. Winning has been in Casemiro's DNA throughout his career, for both Porto and Real Madrid. As is the case with Mount and Martinez, his 2023/24 season has been hampered by injuries, but his debut season was good enough to earn a high ranking.

2 Rio Ferdinand

Transfer fee: £39.35 million

United made Ferdinand the most expensive British player ever and the world's second most expensive defender ever in 2002. Signing him turned out to be a masterstroke. Ferdinand made 455 appearances and helped United to 14 trophies during his 12-year stint at the club.

He is now widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history. Ferdinand was the full package during his peak, as he was composed on the ball and a huge presence at the back. His pace and power were huge advantages as the former West ham youth product could deal with any forward in the league.

1 Bruno Fernandes

Transfer fee: £55.59 million

Bruno has established himself as one of the world's best attacking midfielders during his spell with the club. The Portuguese midfielder has been a key player for United since signing in 2019 and will continue to be so going forward.

It may be slightly ambitious to place him above Ferdinand with the number of titles the English centre-back lifted in his playing days, but Fernandes has been the brightest light of a disappointing spell in United's long and storied history. The Portuguese star was given the extra responsibility of the captain's armband prior to the 2023/24 season, and he certainly shows his passion as the skipper.