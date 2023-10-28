Highlights Manchester United are still able to attract high-quality players despite recent struggles

The Red Devils boast some of European football's most sought-after and valuable players

With Champions League winners and next-gen talents on their roster, United have a squad value which eclipses the £800 million mark

Manchester United may have endured a rocky time of things both on and off the pitch in recent years, but they still boast some of European football's most expensive and sought-after players.

A behemoth in the transfer market, irrespective of Man United's status in the Premier League, the Greater Manchester outfit are still able to attract high-quality players to Old Trafford. From Champions League winners, to next-gen talents, Erik ten Hag's side are one of the flashiest in the Premier League.

So to celebrate this, GIVEMESPORT have put together a list of the most expensive United players right now, as determined by their Transfermarkt values.

10 Diogo Dalot - £35 million

Not the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the most expensive United player, Diogo Dalot may have struggled with life at Old Trafford to begin with, but the Portuguese star has since found his own under Erik ten Hag. Battling with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back spot in the United starting-11, Dalot appears to have established himself as the number-one pick in that position.

That trust was shown in full during United's October victory against Sheffield United, with Dalot netting the winning goal for the Red Devils.

A canny operator, Dalot's market value comes in at around £35 million, which is a jump of £20 million following his first valuation upon arrival at the club.

9 Andre Onana - £35 million

Based on his start to life at Old Trafford, there are some people who would argue Andre Onana isn't worth 35 quid, let alone a whopping £35 million. Of course, that's significantly less than the eye-catching £47 million transfer fee United paid for the goalkeeper in the summer window following his switch from Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

Responsible for a number of high-profile mistakes since joining, Onana has plenty of work to do, if he's to convince the United faithful that he is the right man to replace long-time servant of the club David De Gea.

Reliable reporter Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Onana underwent a 'crisis' at the start of his United career, with the goalkeeper looking out of sorts between the sticks at Old Trafford.

8 Casemiro - £35 million

The third and final United player valued at £35 million, Casemiro boasts an impressive five Champions League winners medals in his trophy cabinet, but the classy midfielder has endured a mixed start at Old Trafford. Arriving from Real Madrid for a reported fee of £70 million, Casemiro was billed as the quick fix for United's struggling midfield.

While he has improved their fortunes somewhat, Casemiro is now in his thirties and could prove a transfer headache in the coming months for United if they're not careful. Journalist Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he believes if Casemiro's wobbly form continues, it will present ten Hag with a 'massive issue'.

Read More: How would the Premier League table look if VAR wasn't being used this season?

7 Luke Shaw - £37 million

Widely considered as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, Luke Shaw originally joined United back in 2014 for a fee worth around £24 million. Fast-forward the best part of a decade later and the former Southampton star has proved a worthwhile purchase for the Red Devils.

A winner of four major honours in his time at Old Trafford, Shaw has registered over 260 appearances for the 20-time English champions and has established himself as a Stretford End favourite. Aged just 28 years old, Shaw still has plenty of time ahead of him, with his ability fairly reflected by his £37 million market valuation.

6 Antony - £44 million

Forget a list of the most expensive market values in the United squad, it probably won't be too long before Antony appears alongside some of the worst transfers in the club's history, such has been the Brazil international's performances since joining in 2022.

Costing around £86 million, Antony has failed to set the league alight since his move from Ajax and his market value has suffered as a result.

Dropping to £44 million, it wouldn't be a shock to see that decrease even further in the coming weeks and months, with fears that Antony could be let go in the coming transfer windows, if the attacker doesn't improve his form for United.

5 Lisandro Martinez - £44 million

Much like Antony, Lisandro Martinez also arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer 2022 transfer window, but it's fair to say the Argentine defender's stock is much higher than his South American counterpart. Costing a hefty £56 million, Martinez did have his issues at first, but it appears those have since been ironed out, with Martinez now one of the first names on the United teamsheet.

According to FBref statistics, Martinez sits inside the top five per cent of defenders for tackles completed per 90 minutes, while ranking inside the top three per cent of players in his position for blocks each game, making his £44 million valuation a fair reflection.

4 Mason Mount - £53 million

One of two summer arrivals at Old Trafford on this list, United pulled off an impressive coup when they signed Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount for a fee in the region of £55 million. A price which almost mirrors his £53 million market value, Mount has not yet had sufficient time to impress the United faithful, as an injury had stunted his start to the campaign.

The verdict on the switch from Mount's point of view has so far been mixed, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder could end up holding 'regrets' following his move to the Greater Manchester outfit.

With the European Championships just around the corner, Mount faces a race against time to convince England manager Gareth Southgate that he should be on the plane to Germany.

3 Rasmus Hojlund - £57 million

Another recent arrival whose start to life at United was impacted because of a lengthy injury, Rasmus Hojlund has wasted little time in catching the eye after getting back to full fitness, with the Danish striker endearing himself to the Red Devils faithful pretty much immediately ever since.

A dominative striker with athletic capabilities and a keen eye for goal, Hojlund was signed for £72 million as a star for the future, but he appears to be delivering the goods in the present. Valued at £57 million by Transfermarkt, should the 20-year-old keep improving, it's plausible that figure could end eclipsing the £100 million mark.

2 Marcus Rashford - £66 million

Once the player in the United squad with the highest market value, Marcus Rahsford's worth according to Transfermarkt may have dropped in recent months, but it is still sitting at a pretty £66 million. As a product of the United academy, there is no real-life transfer fee to compare this with - not that the three-time European champions would ever consider selling one of their prized assets!

Adored by the United fans, Rashford has featured close to 400 times for the senior side, while netting over 120 goals and producing a further 70 assists during his eight years in the first team.

Read More: United Stand presenter now issues 'honest' view on Ten Hag's job at Man Utd

1 Bruno Fernandes - £67 million

Where would United be without Bruno Fernandes' contributions across the last three seasons? It's valid question, because without the Portuguese international in their side, there's every chance United's fortunes could've been worse off than they have been during that time.

A consistent performer ever since arriving from Sporting CP for £46 million in January 2020, Fernandes' impact on the side was recognised in the summer of 2023 when he took over from Harry Maguire as the club captain. While he might be adjudged to be worth around £67 million, it's unlikely even a blank cheque would tempt United to sell the midfield maestro.