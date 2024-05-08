Highlights Jamie O'Hara has suggested Jose Mourinho should manage Manchester United for the final games of the season.

Mourinho led Manchester United to success previously, winning the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Mourinho says he is ready for a new venture, aiming to secure a managerial role in the upcoming summer.

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara suggests that Manchester United should appoint Jose Mourinho for the final four games of the season after the Red Devils suffered a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night. Manager Erik ten Hag’s future has been in doubt over recent months, as the Dutchman has only won two of his last 10 matches in the Premier League.

The four-goal loss at Selhurst Park marked Manchester United’s biggest defeat of the season in the league and the third time Ten Hag has lost by four goals or more during his tenure at the club.

The previous two occasions occurred last season, with defeats away at Brentford (4-0) and Liverpool (7-0). Manchester United have now dropped to eighth in the league table and are likely to miss out on European competitions next season.

Mourinho to Man United?

Manchester United still have the chance to qualify for Europe through the FA Cup as they will face Manchester City in the final on May 25th, while they also face title contenders Arsenal this weekend with O'Hara saying United would scare Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta by making this appointment.

Following the Crystal Palace loss, Talksport pundit O’Hara made a bold plea for Jose Mourinho to return to manage the club for the remaining four games of the season via his X account:

"Get Jose in for 4 games, that can’t go on,Pep and Arteta would be thinking 'oh here we go', do it Man Utd."

In 2021, Mourinho was infamously sacked by Tottenham just six days before the EFL Cup final against Manchester City, which Tottenham subsequently lost 1-0. Currently, the Portuguese manager - who broadcaster Richard Keys called a "super coach" earlier this season - is seeking a new venture for next season after being let go by Roma at the start of the year after spending almost two years at the club.

Mourinho previously managed Manchester United from 2016 to 2018, and won the Europa League, EFL Cup, and FA Community Shield. In 2018, he guided Manchester United to second place in the Premier League, describing it as his ‘greatest achievement’. However, he was sacked after just six months following a poor run of results in the league.

Where Next for Mourinho?

After winning the Conference League and reaching the Europa League final with Roma, Mourinho was eventually dismissed by the Italian side in January. The Portuguese manager had offers from Saudi Arabia last summer but rejected them, only to lose his job in Italy after six months as Roma went on to appoint Daniele De Rossi.

Mourinho was also offered the opportunity to manage the Portuguese national team but declined, opting to remain in the Roma dugout. Portugal then appointed former Everton and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez. This was the second time Portugal had approached Mourinho, as he had rejected their initial offer while in charge of Real Madrid.

In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho stated that he is ready to embark on a new project and that his objective is to secure a managerial position in the summer. The upcoming transfer window could see many managerial changes in the top five leagues, and the 61-year-old could still be in contention to manage a top side with European aspirations.