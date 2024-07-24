Highlights Manchester United are still interested in signing Ivan Toney, with Brentford willing to listen to offers worth £50 million.

The Bees don't need to sell the striker, but with one year remaining on his deal they'd rather lose him now than for free.

The potential departure of Jadon Sancho could neccessitate the need to bring inToney.

Manchester United could still move for Ivan Toney this summer, with the player's exit from Brentford 'one to watch', according to the Athletic.

Toney returned from an eight-month betting scandal ban in January, scoring four goals in 17 Premier League appearances during the run-in. The Bees signed Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago in a club-record £30 million deal earlier this summer, an acquisition presumed to be a sign of succession planning for Toney.

While the Athletic report that the West London outfit don't need to sell their talismanic forward, they would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £50 million for him. United remain one of the few potential suitors for the England international, and are said to still be keeping tabs on him, despite signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5 million.

United Still Interested in Toney

The forward has a year remaining on his contract

Toney will return to Brentford training in a few weeks' time, currently enjoying a holiday after representing England at Euro 2024. The prolific number nine is said to be keen on leaving West London, previously expressing a desire to join a 'top club, competing for trophies'.

Despite this intention of leaving, interest seems to have faded, and his price has dropped substantially. Arsenal are understood to have not been fond of the player's character when engaging with him in talks over a transfer, while the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham have supposedly moved on to other targets.

The Athletic suggest that last summer Toney - described as "extraordinary" by Pep Guardiola - was worth upwards of £80 million, but is now valued at closer to £50 million within Brentford's ranks. Having scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Thomas Frank's side, this fee would appear to represent good value for the player.

United remain in the room regarding the 28-year-old, with the Athletic suggesting that they have held internal discussions about moving for the former Newcastle man. However, the arrival of Zirkzee to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, who was a £72 million outlay last summer, appears to throw the idea of acquiring Toney into question.

It is possible Erik ten Hag views the two youngsters as lacking the experience required to carry United's front line by themselves, and is eager to provide them with an experienced head in Toney. With the Athletic describing the Brentford striker's exit as 'one to watch', and United the only club still persistently linked, the deal certainly can't be ruled out.

Toney's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 17 Goals 4 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.17 Expected Goals Per 90 0.37 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 Expected Assists Per 90 0.09

United Could Lose Sancho

PSG are interested in the winger

Focusing on further incomings may be on the agenda for United later down the line in this window, but it looks as though outgoings are the primary area of concern at the present moment. Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move away, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly making contact over a potential deal for the winger.

Sancho fell out of favour at Old Trafford last season, with Ten Hag essentially pushing him out of the club, on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January. The 24-year-old impressed in Germany in the second half of last campaign, and could now make a fresh move on the continent. Although not a direct replacement, if Sancho is to depart, Toney could well become a more necessary addition to bolster Ten Hag's attacking cohort.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/07/2024