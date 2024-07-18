Highlights Manchester United must sell before buying again, in order to fund and make space for further squad additions.

Several players could leave the club, including Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The club also want another center-half, with Matthijs De Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite the primary targets.

Manchester United's summer transfer activities have burst into life, with Joshua Zirkzee completing his £36.5 million from Bologna and Leny Yoro closing in on a €60 million from Lille. However, according to the Athletic and David Ornstein, further acquisitions are dependent on departures, with finances needing to be raised and space needing to be created in Erik ten Hag's squad.

Zirkzee and Yoro arrive into an increasingly bloated assembly of player, with the latter's signing meaning 30 first-team players will be registered ahead of the new season, according to Manchester United's official website. This will thus require several sales to be sanctioned, with the likes of Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all being linked with moves away this summer.

The Red Devils are evidently in the market for a further central defensive acquisition after Yoro, with Ornstein suggesting the club are admirers of Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite. However, with Yoro joining Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans in Ten Hag's centre-back cohort, at least one will surely have to make way to allow one of these aforementioned players to come in.

United Must Sell Before they Buy Again

Several Players Could Leave the club

The total expenditure from the Zirkzee and Yoro deals could eclipse £90 million if certain performance-related add-ons are met, a significant outlay on two inexperienced youngsters and for a club without the influx of Champions League revenues. Thus, finances will have to be regenerated through sales, with several squad members attracting interest.

Casemiro is expected to leave the north-west of England this summer, with Saudi Pro-League clubs circling for his signature. The veteran Brazilian endured a miserable second season at Old Trafford, but could fetch a staggering £85 million fee according to reports.

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay is a target for Southampton and Newcastle, while Fulham had a £17 million bid turned down for the Scot. It's understood that the FA Cup winners are holding out for upwards of £40 million for the midfielder.

Mason Greenwood has reached an agreement to join Marseille from Manchester United, while West Ham are said to be interested in signing full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Aside from these most heavily speculated departures, both Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford's futures have been cited as uncertain at various points this summer.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Casemiro McTominay Greenwood Wan-Bissaka Appearances 25 32 33 22 Minutes Played 1,982 1,901 2,662 1,780 Goals 1 7 8 0 Pass Accuracy 81.8% 80.6% 75% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.09 3.03 3.01 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 0.73 0.52 1.22 0.61 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 4.59 2.99 0.51 4.19

United Want another Centre-Back

De Ligt and Branthwaite are admired

Once a few considerable sales are sanctioned, United will be able to enact further transfer plans. An additional centre-half who can compete with Yoro and Martinez for a starting berth is on the agenda, with Branthwaite and De Ligt remaining the primary targets.

A deal for Branthwaite, however, now appears unlikely, with the player deemed 'too expensive' by INEOS despite the fact the player is keen to join. Everton have demanded £70 million for their star defender all summer, and have not waned on this staunch stance, despite pressure from United.

Meanwhile, De Ligt only wants to join United as his saga continues, as some reports have suggested the Manchester-based club are ready to pivot to Jonathan Tah due to Bayern Munich's £43 million asking price. However, this could well be a smokescreen as they look to pressure the Bundesliga outfit into lowering the requested sum.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 17/07/2024