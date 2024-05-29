Highlights Manchester United target Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in the upcoming transfer window.

Olise had an impressive year at Selhurst Park despite injuries, recording 16 goal contributions.

The Red Devils are targeting a summer rebuild around young talents as several players are set to leave.

Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise is held in ‘extremely high regard’ at Manchester United and the Red Devils 'need' a player of his calibre, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones says he will be ‘very surprised’ if Man United are not in talks to sign Olise in the upcoming transfer window and praises the Frenchman as a ‘gem’.

Reportedly, Olise has a release clause close to £70million and could see it activated this summer as many Premier League clubs remain interested.

Despite an injury-stricken season, Olise shone for Palace whenever he was fit, scoring 10 goals and assisting six in 19 Premier League appearances.

The winger formed a dominant front three with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze this campaign, but the trio is unlikely to stay together at Selhurst Park next season.

Olise Held in ‘Extremely High’ Regard at Man United

United need another player like the Palace star

Man United are not lacking squad depth in Olise’s position at the moment, but Jones tells GIVEMESPORT the Red Devils would not want to miss out on a player of his calibre.

He said:

“Olise is a player held in extremely high regard at Old Trafford and I would be very surprised if they are not in the conversation to sign him in the summer. “A right-sided forward is not the most urgent position that needs to be sorted, but Olise is a gem and his stats back it up. You don’t really want to miss out on players like this because of the impact they can have in future years. “United fans have come through decades where there were always players that could lift them off their seats. They need another one of those and Olise is special in that sense.”

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled for goals this season, scoring 58 in 38 Premier League matches, as many as Olise’s current team, Crystal Palace.

Olise’s addition would be a step in the direction Man United are ready to embark on next season. Reportedly, the Red Devils are willing to build around young players Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo after all three impressed this season.

Michael Olise Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 19 10 6 128

Man United Summer Rebuild Underway

There could be a mass exodus at Old Trafford

After a historically low Premier League finish, Manchester United have started their summer clear-out as the likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Alvaro Fernandez are all confirmed to be leaving the club.

Veterans Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans could follow next after their deals expire at the end of next month, and both are unlikely to stay for one more year.

Midfielder Casemiro is also likely to leave with clubs from Saudi Arabia show interest in the 32-year-old Brazilian.

