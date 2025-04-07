Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says the club 'need' to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, speaking on his Rio Presents podcast.

The Red Devils look likely to sign a new centre-forward for Ruben Amorim this summer with the Nigeria international among the names mentioned as a potential target.

Ferdinand: Man United 'Need' Victor Osimhen

The Napoli striker is 'elite' level

Goals have been an issue for United all season, with the club failing to score in either of their fixtures since returning after the international break.

The Red Devils were largely toothless again in Sunday's goalless draw in the Manchester derby, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to step up to the mark consistently this season - midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the club's top scorer this term.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has once again been in fine form this term for Turkish giants Galatasaray having joined them on loan from Napoli last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

His form and stature in European football hasn't gone unnoticed by Ferdinand, who is desperate for United to bring the "best striker in the world" to Old Trafford this summer.

He said:

"We need Osimhen. We need experience. We need someone who knows how to score. We need someone who can come and show these young strikers at Manchester United how to do it. "If I'm Man United, I'm making it happen. I want someone who knows their way around the football pitch at the elite level, and knows how to score at the elite level consistently. Osimhen's done that. "I want the here and now. Yes, Osimhen hasn't played in the Premier League, but I don't care."

Man Utd 'Decide' Liam Delap is 'Top' Striker Target

INEOS are keen on the Ipswich Town star

The demand from Ferdinand follows reports on Monday that United have decided that Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is their top centre-forward target this summer.

According to ESPN, United are now prioritising a move for the former Man City youth graduate ahead of the likes of Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the lowly Tractor Boys, scoring his 12th league goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which moved Kieran McKenna's side closer to an instant return to the Championship.

Liam Delap vs Joshua Zirkzee vs Rasmus Hojlund in 2024-25 (Premier League) Delap Zirkzee Hojlund Appearances 30 31 26 Minutes 2,347 1,340 1,557 Goals 12 3 3 xG 11.26 4.56 3.5 Assists 2 1 0

Delap appears unlikely to be at Portman Road next term whichever league Town find themselves in, and he could be available for £40m - cheaper than the £64m release clause it would take to sign Osimhen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

All statistics according to WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 07-04-25.