With the recently breaking news that Erik ten Hag will stay at Manchester United being followed up by reports of the Dutchman signing a new deak, Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the contract negotiations are "fast-moving".

Jacobs also highlighted that the role Ten Hag may play in the recruitment processes forthcoming at Manchester United will play a critical role in negotiations, with INEOS preferring to run a system that utilises multiple points of view. The expectancy may be that Ten Hag would still provide an important voice, but could see his position on transfer policy diminish under new direction.

The news comes following on from a saga of speculation in the fallout of Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Manchester City, in which goals from Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho ensured the Red Devils would leave a mixed season behind with silverware in tow, eventually ensuring the Old Trafford future of the 54-year-old after previous reports before the final that the former Ajax boss would be axed regardless of the result at Wembley.

Ten Hag Set to Sign New Deal

INEOS are throwing their support behind their manager

In the build-up to the FA Cup final news had broken that Ten Hag - who reportedly earns £173,000-a-week - was to be sacked, even if Manchester United managed to navigate their way past Manchester City to secure the FA Cup.

Following backlash from many in the media and the Red Devils' support, the club took a U-turn, and further news broke earlier this month that the Dutchman would remain in place at Old Trafford.

That was quickly followed with news now coming of a possible contract extension coming for him, to further solidify his position in charge and avoid the possibility of future speculation.

As part of the discussions, which have been described as moving quickly to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs, Ten Hag is expected to see his role in transfers diminish as INEOS continue to mold the shape of a boardroom that hasn't seen much success under the old regime in recent years.

Jacobs revealed:

"His [Ten Hag] exact role within the recruitment team is still going to be a very crucial part of the fast-moving negotiations over Ten Hag signing a new deal. "But Manchester United have an inherited summer plan that's partially from the old regime and John Murtough, and is partially being sculpted by Jason Wilcox, who's relatively new".

Erik ten Hag at Manchester United (2022- Matches 114 Wins 66 Trophies 2

Man Utd Move for Zirkzee Advancing

Ten Hag could be closing in on signing another Dutchman

While Ten Hag's new contract is being negotiated, work off the pitch on bringing in new players ahead of the new campaign continues.

One of the most heavily linked players in recent weeks has been Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggesting today that "one source" has told him that a deal for the 23-year-old could be moving closer.

Previous reports have said that United are willing to meet the Netherlands international's £34m release clause, but they still face a battle to convince him to move to Old Trafford given the forward has also been linked with a switch to stay in Serie A with AC Milan.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 25-06-24.