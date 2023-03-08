Manchester United's potential new owners would be willing to spend big on a new centre-forward like Victor Osimhen, believes Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Glazers are currently in the process of selling the Red Devils, while Napoli's talisman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news — Victor Osimhen

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen is a player who United really like.

The Nigeria international will not come cheap, though, with a report from Calciomercato claiming that he could cost up to €130m (around £115m) this summer.

Napoli's reluctance to lose Osimhen comes as no shock given his importance to the side.

As per Transfermarkt, he's scored 19 goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season, helping Napoli to climb to the top of the table and remain there.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Victor Osimhen and Man United?

If the Qataris or another incredibly rich party takeover United, Taylor can see the Manchester club targeting a big-name striker in the summer.

When asked if new owners would be willing to splash out on someone like Osimhen, the journalist said to GIVEMESPORT: "Of course, particularly given that when you look at the rest of United's team, there aren't too many areas where you look at it and say they need an upgrade there or they need stronger options there.

"I feel like it's all about depth other than centre-forward, which is the one area where actually you could sign a player that would start, and then like I said, it's just depth and strength in depth."

Which other strikers could Man United target?

According to Football Insider, as well as Osimhen, United also have Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham and Benjamin Šeško on their shortlist. Deals for those three players, though, could also be tricky.

Šeško is about to join RB Leipzig, Chelsea have the option to re-sign Abraham for just over £70m, and Kane is someone who Tottenham are going to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of.

The England captain recently became the club's highest goalscorer of all time, surpassing Jimmy Greaves. While his contract is running down, Spurs will not want to sell him and definitely not to a top-four rival.

Whatever the case, up front is a position you'd expect United to try and strengthen with Cristiano Ronaldo having left Erik ten Hag's side and Wout Weghorst only at the club on loan.