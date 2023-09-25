Highlights Jadon Sancho's career at Manchester United is in jeopardy as he has been banished from the first-team setup.

Sancho's exclusion stems from a public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag over comments made about his training performances.

Despite the banishment, Sancho is refusing to apologize to ten Hag and there are reports that United may sell him at a discount in the January transfer window.

New details about Jadon Sancho’s banishment from the Manchester United first team have been revealed, and it seems as if his career at Old Trafford could be hanging by a thread.

Erik ten Hag has excluded the United man from training sessions and match day selection ever since he took to social media to publicly hit back at comments made by the manager after United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal. The Dutchman had spoken about how Sancho’s performances in training had not been up to standard, hence his lack of selection, with Sancho then publishing an explosive statement online to deny the comments and claiming he had been made, “a scapegoat.”

Reports had revealed that Sancho had been training alone ever since the incident and that he would have to apologise to Ten Hag if he wanted to return to the first team setup. With the winger unwilling to say sorry for his comments, there is uncertainty about what might happen next.

Sancho completely excluded from facilities

And now, a new report has revealed the true extent of Sancho’s banishment, with Ten Hag using the player’s outburst to set an example to other members of the squad. A report on Monday night from the Mirror revealed that Sancho had been barred from using all first-team facilities at United’s Carrington training base.

The 23-year-old has been denied access to the dining facilities that are used by the first team, with Sancho now forced to eat with the academy stars. He is reportedly unhappy that he has been forbidden from accessing all first-team areas, but he is refusing to apologise to Ten Hag, despite now having deleted the statement on social media.

According to club sources, the incident was the final straw for Ten Hag, with Sancho late to training on several occasions. One source also described how there was no willingness from the manager to change his mind on what needs to happen.

“There is an easy way to resolve this situation, which is for Jadon to say sorry to the manager. Something has to give – and it won't be the manager.” Manchester United club source, per the Mirror

What next for Sancho and United?

Sancho’s last appearance for United came in their 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at the end of August, and if nothing changes, that could very well be his last appearance for the Red Devils. According to the Daily Star, the club are prepared to sell him in the January transfer window at a major discount.

A sale would bring down the curtain on a disappointing transaction for both parties. Having shone for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Sancho has failed to live up to expectations since making the £73m move to the Premier League. Just nine league goals have come in that time, compared to the 38 that he scored at the Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho at Borussia Dortmund Sancho at Manchester United Games Played 137 82 Goals 50 12 Assists 64 6

Unless the player and manager can resolve the impasse that they currently face, United’s match-day squads will continue to lack their number 25. Having beaten Burnley in their last match, they now face Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, before hosting the Eagles yet again on Saturday 30 September in the league.