Newcastle United recorded their first Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford since 2013, winning 2-0 with goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton.

Newcastle got off to a great start. After four minutes, Isak scored in the Premier League for the sixth game in a row with a header. Lewis Hall put a fine ball in from the left and Isak got up unchallenged to head in from six yards. United were clearly second best in these early exchanges, as Newcastle suffocated them.

The home side had no answer to Newcastle, who went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. Casemiro and Eriksen were simply over run too many times by Guimarares, Tonali and Joelinton. Once again, Newcastle had success down the left-hand side. Anthony Gordon crossed in unchallenged by Mazraoui and Joelinton headed in from an identical position to Isak.

Newcastle looked rampant. Isak had a goal disallowed for offside, having also missed a sitter and Tonali hit the post. They could and should have been out of sight after 30 minutes. If the first half performance was anything to go by, Manchester United fans can only hope a recent scouting trip will result in signings. They went in at half-time grateful to only be two goals down, having not had a single shot on target.

United rallied in the second-half. Although they were not spectacular, they got a foothold in the game. After an hour, Harry Maguire hit the post with a header. The home side were better in this period, yet much of that was down to a drop-off in intensity from Newcastle. In the end, Manchester United were well beaten.

Man Utd v Newcastle Match Statistics Man Utd Statistic Newcastle 54% Possession 46% 10 Shots 12 1 Shots on Target 4 11 Fouls 8 2 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Had a few uncertain moments during the game, but couldn't be blamed for Newcastle's goals.

Matthijs de Ligt - 5/10

A fairly anonymous night for the Dutchman, who was at times chasing shadows.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Like his defensive partner, Martinez, the Englishman was left exposed by his midfield, but won't be happy with being unable to prevent two headed goals inside the six-yard box.

Lisandro Martinez - 4/10

Really looked exposed, especially in the first half, with the home side's midfield unable to offer their defence any protection at all.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Had to make several long recovery runs to avoid Newcastle adding further goals in the first half.

Casemiro - 4/10

Simply unable to live with Newcastle's midfield, as they bypassed him on multiple occasions.

Christian Eriksen - 4/10

Like Casemiro, simply unable to impose himself athletically on the contest.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10

Failed to get anywhere near tight enough to prevent Anthony Gordon's cross for the second goal.

Amad Diallo - 6/10

Made some effort, but very difficult to make a meaningful impression within such a mess of a team.

Joshua Zirkzee - 2/10

A truly miserable evening for the striker. He was put out of his misery after 33 minutes when he was substituted. To make matters worse for him, his departure was cheered by Manchester United fans.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Like much of his career at Manchester United, Hojlund fed off scraps.

SUB - Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10

Brought on just after half an hour for Joshua Zirkzee. Although United looked in disarray when Mainoo came on and throughout much of the second-half

SUB - Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Came on with 25 minutes left, but the game seemed to be beyond United even at this stage.

SUB - Leny Yoro - 5/10

Brought on for the below-par Martinez, but wasn't able to make a significant impression.

SUB - Antony - 5/10

Brought on instead of Marcus Rashford with less than 10 minutes to go and was unable to influence the game.

Newcastle United Player Ratings

Martin Dubravka - 6/10

He had very little to do in the first-half, which would have pleased him and his teammates very much.

Lewis Hall - 8/10

Looked very bright getting forward from left-back and putting in a lovely cross for Isak's early goal.

Dan Burn - 7/10

Looked solid but, in truth, was not really at all tested as Newcastle dominated the ball in the first-half.

Fabian Schar - 7/10

Looked very comfortable simply because Manchester United simply didn't have it in them to test the Newcastle defence for much of the contest.

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Looked sharp and did well, but was taken off an hour in due to what appeared to be a hamstring strain.

Joelinton - 8.5/10

Got up high to score Newcastle's second goal. Looked confident and lively as he realised Manchester United were there for the taking. Powerful and technically excellent.

Sandro Tonali - 8/10

Looked very sharp and bright and a constant danger to Manchester United. Really ought to have made it three-nil but hit the post from close range.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7.5/10

Looked bullish and enjoyed looking for the ball as Newcastle threatened to put the game out of sight.

Anthony Gordon - 7.5/10

Put in a perfect cross for Newcastle's second goal and was prepared to work back and help his defence.

Jacob Murphy - 7/10

Worked hard going forward, but also defensively to keep the visitors solid throughout.

Alexander Isak - 8/10

Neither Maguire nor Martinez could really handle the big Swede, who powered Newcastle into the lead and looked a constant threat.

SUB - Tino Livramento - 6/10

Replaced Trippier after the sixty-minute mark.

SUB - Harvey Barnes - 5/10

Brought on as fresh legs for the last five minutes.

SUB - Joe Willock - 5/10

Came on late as Old Trafford as home fans started leaving Old Trafford.

Man of the Match

Joelinton

Skillful, with good technical ability, while also strong as an ox, Joelinton had a great game. At times, particularly in the first-half, Manchester United couldn’t live with the Brazilian. His physical presence made it a case of men against boys at times.

Having now made more than 200 appearances for the Geordies, Joelinton is a firm favourite with fans at St James’ Park. He scored a towering header in the first-half to make it 2-0 for Newcastle. From there on, the visitors looked to run away with the game at times, with Joelinton at the centre of what Newcastle did. He can consider himself one of the best to wear the Newcastle number seven shirt.