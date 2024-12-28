A bleak December could get even worse for Manchester United ’s deeply disheartened hordes of followers around the world when Ruben Amorim’s men host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Manchester United have lost five of eight fixtures in all competitions since the start of the final month of the year, and it would be anything other than a massive shock if they were to lose again here.

Despite being the away side, Newcastle United are the favourites ahead of this trip to Old Trafford, and the relatively short odds on an away win are a reflection not only of the terrific form that the visitors carry into this game. The fact that Manchester United are the outsiders to earn victory despite being at home underlines just how much the hosts have faltered in recent weeks.

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Manchester United 2.75 7/4 +175 The Draw 3.75 11/4 +275 Newcastle United 2.55 31/20 +155

In their last home fixture, Amorim’s players lost 3-0 to Bournemouth, and then suffered another defeat on Boxing Day, losing 2-0 at Wolves. Bruno Fernandes was sent off on a dismal day at Molineux, meaning the Red Devils captain will sit out this game through suspension.

Two of Manchester United’s three wins since the start of December came against opponents that are inferior to Newcastle on virtually any metric you care to apply: Everton (4-0, home) and Viktoria Plzen (2-1, away). Their other win this month – 2-1 over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on December 15 – looked as though it might mark the start of a positive run of form for Amorim and his players.

Three straight defeats and nine goals conceded since that derby-day victory have dashed any hopes of a period of prolonged good form.

Best Bet

We look at Newcastle United in more depth below, but even based on the top-line stats, Eddie Howe's visitors are the smarter selection in the Match Odds market. The Magpies are seven points and nine places above Manchester United in the Premier League standings, and the hosts’ form should rightly be considered a massive concern. If you are looking for a selection in this market, the visitors would be our pick.

We Advise Draw No Bet

Newcastle United manager Howe (pictured above) and his players will focus on themselves rather than Manchester United as they head into the game, and there are plenty of positives for the Tynesiders. Newcastle are W3-D1-L1 from their last five Premier League fixtures, and travel to Old Trafford on a run of four straight wins in all competitions.

It is not just the fact that Newcastle are winning games that stands out; they are also winning games emphatically. They beat Aston Villa 3-0 (at home) on Boxing Day, which followed a 4-0 win at Ipswich Town on their last away trip.

Before that, they beat Brentford 3-1 (home) in the EFL Cup, that victory coming four days after their 4-0 win (home) versus Leicester City in the Premier League.

Four games, four wins, 14 goals scored, and only one conceded: with figures like that to fall back on, the visitors will take to the field brimming with confidence. They are arguably an even better side than their league position suggests: Newcastle are fifth in the Premier League standings, but there are signs that they will be capable in the days and weeks ahead of closing the five-point gap currently separating them from the team immediately above them, Nottingham Forest.

Best Bet

We are happy to side with Newcastle United as so many factors are in the visitors' favour: they are winning games, scoring goals, and have none of the concerns over mood, morale and performance level currently plaguing the side they face here.

In our view, the best way to support the visitors is on the Draw No Bet market. This market does exactly what it says: if the game ends in a draw, then your selection is essentially a ‘no bet,’ and your stakes are returned.

At the time of writing, Newcastle United are a best-priced 1.83 (5/6) in Draw No Bet market. By backing Newcastle United, if Manchester United win, your selection loses. If the game ends all-square, your stakes are returned. And if Newcastle United win, you have a winning selection.

The advantage of backing Newcastle United in the Draw No Bet market rather than simply backing Newcastle United to win the game in the Match Odds market is that the Draw No Bet market offers you the safety net of knowing that your stakes will be returned if the game ends in a stalemate.

Top selection – Newcastle Draw No Bet (1.83)

Isak and Barnes the Player Picks

The fact that Newcastle United are scoring so freely inevitably means that plenty of people assessing the match will focus their attention on the Anytime Goalscorer market. It is notable that the goals have been shared out among several players in recent times.

During the four-game winning streak in all competitions that Newcastle carry into this game, seven different players have got on the scoresheet: Alexander Isak (five goals), Jacob Murphy (three), Sandro Tonali (two), and Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Fabian Schar (one each).

Player Anytime Goalscorer Odds (Decimal) Anytime Goalscorer Odds (Fractional) Alexander Isak 2.6 8/5 William Osula 3.5 5/2 Anthony Gordon 3.7 27/10 Harvey Barnes 4.1 3/1 Jacob Murphy 5.5 9/2 Miguel Almiron 5.5 9/2 Joelinton 5.6 23/5 Bruno Guimaraes 8.0 7/1

Newcastle have scored 15 goals in their nine Premier League away fixtures, and once again, unsurprisingly, Isak tops the scorers’ charts: he has netted five times on the road, with Harvey Barnes (four) next on the list. Gordon, Joelinton, Murphy and Schar have all netted once (plus one own goal).

Isak will attract plenty of attention although, as our table shows, he is the shortest-priced Newcastle United player in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Given how often he has found the net in away games this season, Barnes – the fourth-ranked Newcastle player in the market – may be worth considering at bigger odds.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 28/12/2024