Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag deserves credit for wanting to pursue Adrien Rabiot even when others were criticising him, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

United actively pushed for Rabiot last summer, and it will be interesting to see if they renew their interest at the end of the season.

Manchester United news - Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, with reports claiming that the French international was close to joining, but talks broke down between the club and his agent - his mother.

The Juventus midfielder currently earns £149k-a-week in Italy, and according to RMC Sport in France, United have made an offer for Rabiot ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could be a smart signing for the Manchester club if they manage to secure his signature on a free transfer.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could be one of the clubs showing an interest in Rabiot when the window opens later this year.

Speaking on his future at Juventus, Rabiot said: "At the moment, there’s no news, but we’ll certainly talk soon. Because in about two months the season will be over and we’ll try to discuss it, but I’m calm.

"There is the possibility of leaving but also the possibility of signing another contract with Juve for all the reasons I explained earlier.”

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rabiot?

Romano has suggested that ten Hag was looking to pursue Rabiot even when he was being criticised in Italy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think we have to give credit to Erik ten Hag on Adrien Rabiot. They wanted him one year ago, last summer, when he was really criticised in Italy, he was not living the best period of his life at Juventus, he was not performing at a good level."

Would Rabiot be a good signing for United?

On a free transfer, it's hard to argue that he wouldn't be a smart signing.

The French international has plenty of experience across different leagues, winning six Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, a Serie A title with Juventus and a UEFA Nations League with his country, as per Transfermarkt.

Adding a player with a winning mentality whilst paying nothing for his transfer fee is quite rare, so United should be looking to snap him up as soon as possible.