Ex-Premier League official Dermot Gallagher insists that the 21-year-old should understand the rules that are in place.

Diallo will be available to feature in the semi-final against Coventry City in April.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo was right to be dismissed by referee John Brooks after scoring a late winner in his side's 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend, according to ex-Premier League official Dermot Gallagher.

The Red Devils now await Coventry City in an FA Cup semi-final, where they will play for the chance to take on Chelsea or Manchester City in the showpiece event at the end of May.

Erik ten Hag will hope the result can be a turning point in his career in the dugout at Man Utd, having been under pressure following a difficult 2023/24 season and the recent minority takeover from INEOS. Diallo has struggled to breakthrough into the United team but will be delighted at the impact he has made.

Diallo scores winner for Man Utd in thrilling FA Cup tie

The winger was also dismissed for a second bookable offence

Manchester United will be smiling their way into the international break, after a stunning 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool ensured their place at Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final. The Red Devils will fancy their chances, having been handed a tie against Championship opposition in Coventry City.

Diallo was subbed on in the final minutes of the initial 90, with the scores level at 2-2 heading into extra time. A goal from Harvey Elliot had put Liverpool 3-2 up, but Marcus Rashford equalised, before Diallo struck home the winner in the final seconds of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diallo has played in just 98 minutes worth of action during the 2023/24 season, across 4 appearances for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old had already been booked for dissent prior to scoring the winner. However, Diallo's decision to take his shirt off resulted in his second yellow card and dismissal, with United forced to see out the final minutes of the game a man lighter than their opponents. Speaking on Sky Sports' Ref Watch show, former referee Dermot Gallagher insisted that Diallo should have been aware of the rules, although would later add that officials despise sending players off for similar offences:

"It's 25 years since they decided this was going to happen, so he should have got used to it by now."

Diallo will serve a one-match ban for the red card, meaning he is unavailable for Man Utd's Premier League trip to Brentford on 30th March. However, the Ivorian will be available for United's semi-final clash with Coventry City.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures

A rematch with Liverpool awaits

Manchester United return to action in the aforementioned Premier League fixture against Brentford to conclude March. The Red Devils then head south to Chelsea on 4th April, looking for a repeat of their 2-1 triumph in December 2023.

Ten Hag will prepare to host Liverpool once again on 7th April, hoping for a crucial three points that could enable them to make a late dart at the Champions League places, before a difficult looking trip to AFC Bournemouth on the 14th.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 18-03-24.