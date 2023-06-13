Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is now being 'left behind' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time since coming through the United academy.

Manchester United news - Anthony Elanga

Elanga started just five Premier League games for United this season, playing 426 minutes, as per FBref.

Having to compete with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford has meant it's been extremely difficult for Elanga to receive regular minutes at the club.

Elanga himself has admitted he's been frustrated with the lack of game time at Old Trafford.

He said: "It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach, not me. I have spoken to Erik [ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it."

Although it's easy for Elanga to say he just has to wait for the opportunities, it's never going to be easy for him.

Sancho, Garnacho, and Rashford are all reasonably young players who could be at the Manchester club for years to come, so there's no guarantee that a regular chance will pop up.

What has Jones said about Elanga?

Jones has suggested that Elanga is now being left behind at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At United, when he broke through, he became a little bit of a hero and in the terraces they were chanting his name and trying to really embrace him. Obviously, since then, United have had to step it up a little bit and look to fulfil their ambitions quicker, which was a bit unfortunate for him.

"He's kind of been left behind as a result of United's needs to get to where they want to be so quickly.

"But, he's still a very, very good player and I think he'll certainly have hunger in the Premier League to prove that he can be a good signing for someone."

Should Elanga look to leave Manchester United?

To put it bluntly, yes. If the players he was competing with were likely to be leaving the club or nearing the end of their careers, it could be a different story.

Garnacho and Rashford are likely considered the future of United, and it's going to be difficult for Elanga to displace them.

A loan move could be a smart idea, allowing him to prove himself in the Premier League.