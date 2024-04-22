Manchester United forward Antony has been labelled a "failure" by pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft after his display and actions in the side's penalty shootout FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City last weekend.

The Red Devils scraped through to the final against Championship opposition, having sacrificed a 3-0 lead with just 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

Erik ten Hag's side looked to be heading out of the competition when Victor Torp scored what looked to be a last minute winner in stoppage time of extra time, before VAR ruled out the goal for offside.

Man Utd would eventually win on penalties and will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May.

Antony has been a 'failure' at Man Utd

The winger arrived in the summer of 2022 in an £86m deal

In September 2022, Manchester United confirmed the arrival of winger Antony in a deal worth £86m. The South American had worked with ten Hag at Ajax and made the move to join the Dutchman in the Premier League.

However, Antony has failed to set English football alight and has struggled to justify the price tag spent on securing his signature. A timid first campaign at Old Trafford has been followed by a controversial second one, where off field reports have taken centre stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has registered just 15 goal contributions in 78 appearances for Manchester United.

In September 2023, Antony was accused of assault from three women. The winger would be removed from all Man Utd activity for a short period of time as the club acknowledged the situation. Antony had been on international duty with Brazil when the allegations were made, delaying his return to the Red Devils' Carrington training ground.

After co-operating with police, Manchester United confirmed that Antony was due to return to training and be made available for selection at the end of the same month. In 34 appearances this season, the 24-year-old has provided just two goals and two assists.

In last weekend's FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout victory over Coventry, Antony was substituted onto the pitch with the score at 3-0 in favour of Man Utd. The £200,000 per-week earner was powerless to stop the Sky Blues' inspired comeback to 3-3 to take the game to penalties. Following the Red Devils' eventual triumph, Antony was seen cupping his ear and goading opposition players, leading Fjortoft to label him a 'failure':

"So Antony who has been a failure at Manchester United comes on in the 66th minute. 3-0 for United against the Championship - team Coventry. Fast forward….3-3, extra time, close offside call and pens. Then he cups his ears … Noted…"

Antony - stats compared to attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.00 2 Shots total 2.65 74 Successful take-ons 2.09 70 Touches (attacking penalty area) 3.92 47 Passes attempted 38.99 56

Antony will have 'no way back' at Man Utd if ten Hag is sacked

The Brazilian is under pressure to perform

In March, journalist Steve Bates told GIVEMESPORT that Antony will have no way back at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag was eventually sacked as Red Devils boss. The winger has not performed to a high enough level on a consistent basis since his arrival almost two years ago and could be one of the first-sales of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ten Hag is hoping that INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to give him another chance at turning the tide during the 2024/25 season, after a disappointing campaign at the Theatre of Dreams. However, results and performances haven't been to a high enough level in recent months, which could prove to be the main catalyst of his downfall.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-04-24.